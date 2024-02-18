Zelensky signs French security pact following pact with Germany

NNA – Ukraine#39;s Presidentnbsp;Volodymyr Zelenskysigned a security pact with his French counterpart Macron at the Elysee Palace yesterday.

Hours earlier, he completed a similar deal with Germany which was praised by Chancellor Olaf Scholz who described it as a quot;historic stepquot; in support of Ukraine amid its conflict with Russia.

Both agreements are part of Zelensky#39;s plan to get aid and support for his forces in the war against Russia.

The French agreement guarantees Ukraine up to 3 billion euros ($3.2 billion) in aid for 2024, after 1.7 billion in 2022 and 2.1 billion last year, officials revealed, adding that this agreement will run for 10 years, strengthening the artillery field cooperation.nbsp; nbsp;

This deal#39;s main goal is to aid Ukraine with the quot;re-establishment of its territorial integrity within its internationally-recognized bordersquot;, and anticipate quot;any renewed Russian aggression,quot; the officials confirmed.

In addition, this also sets a path for Ukraine#39;s future emergence into the European Union and NATO, the officials added quoting the agreement quot;France affirms that a future Ukrainian membership would constitute a useful contribution to peace and stability in Europe.quot;

Zelensky seeks every opportunity he gets

At the Munich Security Conference on Friday, which hosted many officials like USnbsp;Vice President Kamala Harris, Zelensky made further pleas for financing and armaments.

Zelensky#39;s European comes amid a very sensitive time for Ukraine as it struggling due to ammunition shortages and fresh Russian attacks and it is unclear whether Western aid,nbsp;mainly from the US, will be provided, especially as the US elections are nearing. A potential $60-billion package of military aid has been stuck in the US since last year as Congress is in disagreement.nbsp;nbsp;

At a joint news conference with Macron, Zelensky stated he hoped the deals with Germany and France would add quot;an impulsequot; to US efforts for his country.nbsp;

Regarding the conference in Munich, Harris said Joe Biden#39;s administration quot;will work to secure critical weapons and resources that Ukraine so badly needsquot; as she described abandoning Kiev as a gift to (Russian President) Vladimir Putin.quot; — Al Mayadeen English

