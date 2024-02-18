Sun. Feb 18th, 2024

    Scenes of ‘terror and chaos’ at Nasser Hospital amid Israeli raid: MSF

    NNA – On Friday, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) described the terrifying and chaotic scenes seen atnbsp;Nasser Hospital in Gaza, before Israeli occupation forces raided it, forcing its medical staff to flee.nbsp;

    The Nasser Medical Complex has been a target fornbsp;Israeli airstrikes and raids, rendering it barely operational,nbsp;much like the rest of Gazan hospitals.nbsp;

    Christopher Lockyear, secretary-general of the medical charity, said quot;The situation was chaotic, catastrophic.quot;nbsp;

    He revealed that after quot;Israelquot; raided the hospital on Thursday, the entire medical staff was forced to flee and that the charity does not know what happened to them.

    Doctors Without Bordersnbsp;has lost five of its medical members in Gaza in Israeli attacks since the beginning of the Israeli aggression on #Gaza.

    The lack of medical equipment and medicine also adds to the ordeal. Innbsp;quot;Israel#39;squot; war against the health system, medical staffers have been forced to make extremely difficult decisions that risk certain patients#39; lives over others.nbsp;

    quot;We lack painkillers such as morphine and sedatives,quot; said Raphael Pitti, who spent two weeks at the European Hospital in Khan Younis until February 6 with medical charity UOSSM.

    quot;We have no other choice but to let the most seriously injured die without being able to make them comfortable because otherwise, they will take up personnel, resources, beds, medicines,quot; he toldnbsp;AFPnbsp;in occupied al-Quds, adding that this strategy also leaves other patients at higher risks of death. nbsp;— Al Mayadeen English

