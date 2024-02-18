Avdiivka: Ukraine troops leave embattled eastern town

NNA – Ukrainian troops have withdrawn from the eastern city of Avdiivka to avoid being encircled, according to army chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, marking the most significant change on the frontlines since Russian forces took over Bakhmut in May of last year.

Earlier on Friday, the Spokesperson for #Ukrainersquo;s Tavria operational group, Dmytro Lykhoviy, warned that unless Ukrainian armed forces are provided sufficient funding and personnel, the city of Avdiivka in the Donetsk People#39;s Republic risks becoming quot;another #Bakhmut.quot;

The battle of Avdiivka had been raging for a few months, as the city represents one of the most important strongholds in the Ukrainian forces#39; #Donbass defensive line.

As we approach the second anniversary of the war in Ukraine, Ukrainian troops feel the heat increasing amid depletion in morale and ammunition as the #US funding package faced delays. — Al Mayadeen English

nbsp;

nbsp;

===============