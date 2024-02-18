Sun. Feb 18th, 2024

    Lebanon News

    Avdiivka: Ukraine troops leave embattled eastern town

    By

    Feb 17, 2024 , , , , ,

    NNA – Ukrainian troops have withdrawn from the eastern city of Avdiivka to avoid being encircled, according to army chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, marking the most significant change on the frontlines since Russian forces took over Bakhmut in May of last year.

    Earlier on Friday, the Spokesperson for #Ukrainersquo;s Tavria operational group, Dmytro Lykhoviy, warned that unless Ukrainian armed forces are provided sufficient funding and personnel, the city of Avdiivka in the Donetsk People#39;s Republic risks becoming quot;another #Bakhmut.quot;

    The battle of Avdiivka had been raging for a few months, as the city represents one of the most important strongholds in the Ukrainian forces#39; #Donbass defensive line.

    As we approach the second anniversary of the war in Ukraine, Ukrainian troops feel the heat increasing amid depletion in morale and ammunition as the #US funding package faced delays. — Al Mayadeen English

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ===============

    By

    Related Post

    News

    THE SHARPE END: How Rasmus Hojlund hit his hot streak for Man United… from no goals in his first 14 Premier League games to five in five!

    Feb 18, 2024
    News

    How nice that they visited twice! Kourtney Kardashian returns to the trendy Bondi ice cream parlor with her children and her husband Travis Barker

    Feb 18, 2024
    News

    Trump hawks $399 golden sneakers after court-ordered fine

    Feb 18, 2024

    You missed

    News

    THE SHARPE END: How Rasmus Hojlund hit his hot streak for Man United… from no goals in his first 14 Premier League games to five in five!

    Feb 18, 2024
    News

    How nice that they visited twice! Kourtney Kardashian returns to the trendy Bondi ice cream parlor with her children and her husband Travis Barker

    Feb 18, 2024
    News

    Trump hawks $399 golden sneakers after court-ordered fine

    Feb 18, 2024
    News

    Long Island liar George Santos sues Jimmy Kimmel for FRAUD after the late-night host pranked the ousted congressman by requesting bizarre fake tribute videos on Cameo.

    Feb 18, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy