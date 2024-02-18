Al-Aqsa Flood marks the beginning of the end of ‘Israel’: Abu Obeida

NNA – The spokesperson of the Al Qassam Brigades, Abu Obeida, affirmed on Friday that the quot;Al Aqsa Flood Operation marked the beginning of the end of the longest occupation in modern history, and will be a turning point in our nation#39;s history.quot;

In a voice recording, Abu Obeida praised the Al Aqsa Flood Operation, saying it did change and will change the face of the region, and will not subside, as it is crystallizing by the day to remove injustice and aggression from Al-Aqsa.

He said that Resistance fighters are inflicting unprecedented and heavy losses among the Israeli occupation forces#39; ranks, as well asnbsp;ambushing its soldiersnbsp;in elaborate traps.nbsp;

quot;For the 5th month, the resistance in Gaza has been facing anbsp;Zionist-American warthat is still powerless in the face of a people facing massacres but who refuse to be broken.quot;

He added that for security reasons, Al-Qassam cut out certain scenes from its broadcasted operations that further demonstrate the Resistance#39;s accomplishments, adding that its fighters are conducting quality and fatal operations, while the nation#39;s resistive powers prevail.

He also noted that Al-Qassam fighters arenbsp;confronting the invasion on all axes, in southern, northern, and central Gaza, employing various military tactics, and using the appropriate weapons, emphasizing that resistance against the Israeli enemy will resume until the very last Israeli soldier retreats from Gaza.nbsp;

quot;We are not concerned with detailed refutations of Israeli claims and lies about what happens on the battlefield, and the near and far future willnbsp;expose the enemy#39;s illusionsnbsp;and fibs,quot; Abu Obeida added.nbsp;

He continued to remind the brigades and warn them of thenbsp;dangers facing the Israeli captivesnbsp;that the occupation military has continuously neglected.nbsp;

In this context, he stressed that quot;the losses among the Israeli captive ranks have become colossal, but the Resistance has been protecting and tending to the captives for months to preserve our people#39;s interests and will continue to do so.quot;

The Resistance continues defying invading occupation forces in Khan Younis and different areas in the Strip for thenbsp;133rd day since the start of Operation Al Aqsa Flood.nbsp;

Since then, 569 Israeli soldiers have been eliminated in Gaza, and 232 others since the ground invasion. —- Al Mayadeen

