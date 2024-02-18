Sun. Feb 18th, 2024

    Lebanon News

    Yemeni Armed Forces targets British Oil Tanker "POLLUX"

    By

    Feb 17, 2024

    NNA – Statement issued by the Yemeni Armed Forces regarding targeting the British Oil Tanker quot;POLLUXquot; with a number of appropriate naval missiles: quot;As a response to the unjust aggression against our country by the American-British alliance, and in solidarity with the oppressed Palestinian people, the Yemeni Armed Forces#39; Navy carried out a successful operation targeting the British oil tanker quot;POLLUXquot; in the Red Sea using a significant number of appropriate naval missiles. The strike was precise and direct, by the grace of Allah.

    The Yemeni Armed Forces reaffirm their commitment to continue military operations in the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea against quot;Israeliquot; navigation or any vessels heading to the ports of occupied Palestine until the aggression is halted and the siege on the Palestinian people in Gaza is lifted.

    The Yemeni Armed Forces will not hesitate to execute and expand their military operations in defense of our beloved Yemen and to demonstrate practical solidarity with the Palestinian people.quot;

