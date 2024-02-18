Britney Spears says she wore ‘nude colors to keep it classy’ in a cheerful dance video before donning a daring pink bikini top and micro shorts.

<!–

Britney Spears kept it stylish as she showed off her outfits and moves in two dance videos shared on Friday night.

The pop star, 42, said she was wearing ‘nude colours’ instead of a swimsuit in the caption of an Instagram clip of herself twirling around in a printed crop top and black micro shorts.

She sang and danced to Tracy Chapman’s 1995 hit song, Give Me One Reason, while rocking a pair of knee-high boots with high heels.

“Nude colors to keep it classy, ​​you know,” she wrote along with several face-palming emojis, as well as a monkey that speaks no evil and a red rose. ‘I was going to wear a swimsuit but!!!’

The Gimme More hitmaker, who claimed she “flew” a plane through turbulence in a post on Wednesday, later shared another video of herself after changing into a bikini.

Minutes later, Spears shared a different clip of her dancing to another song and wearing another look.

“I just decided to put on the swimsuit,” she captioned a clip of her dancing in a hot pink bikini top with gold chains and hardware.

She was also wearing a pair of striped shorts and had put on a pair of white knee-high boots.

In the video above, she was wearing black boots and matching shorts with her midriff-baring wrap top.

At one point in her second video of her dancing in a swimsuit, she shouted: ‘Ready? OK!’ It was a strange moment to hear her voice, since he doesn’t usually share videos of herself speaking.

The Grammy winner was then seen showing off her best runway walk and swaying her hips while biting her lip.

In both videos, she seemed to be in a very good mood, especially after she decided to just dance in a bikini, while showing off her big, wide smile.

As usual, when she danced, she moved her entire body to the rhythm and also kept moving her blonde beach waves.

In the video, she is also seen lip-syncing to the song and feeling the music.

The pop sensation has been keeping her 42.5 million followers entertained and updated on her life as she also shared another fun and interesting post on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, she shared a series of photos she took while on a private jet.

In the caption, he claimed that he jumped into the cockpit and even briefly flew the plane while they were experiencing turbulence.

‘We had a little turbulence but I flew the plane for a minute in the cockpit!!!’ he wrote in her post, which also included a video of her trying on the pilot goggles and having fun with it.