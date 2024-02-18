Residents’ shock after waking up to discover huge hot air balloon in their backyards

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A hot air balloon was forced to land in two suburban backyards Saturday morning.

Residents of the western Canberra suburb of Lyon ventured out about 9.20am on Saturday and were shocked to see a balloon had crashed into the backyards of neighboring properties.

Emergency services responded to the scene and the balloon passengers were able to descend unharmed.

Residents of the western Canberra suburb of Lyon were shocked to see a balloon crash into two suburban backyards.

The balloon was then deflated and ACT Police reported minor damage to three properties.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau is investigating the unusual landing.

Images of the incident quickly went viral on social media, causing much amusement.

“I came in for a cup of tea,” one person commented on Instagram.

“Pretty sure he can’t park there,” another commented.

“Must be a premium delivery,” another user joked.

ACT Police said the balloon caused minor damage to three properties when it was forced to land in suburban Canberra.

The balloon was operated by Canberra company Balloons Aloft, which has been flying for 35 years.

A similar incident occurred on Melbourne’s St Kilda beach late last year.

Early morning walkers watched as the balloon sailed through buildings, glided across a main road before crashing into a road sign before finally making a soft landing.

ACT Police said there was minor property damage to all three properties as a result of Saturday’s crash in Lyons.

Fortunately, the balloon has already deflated and all the passengers managed to get off the plane safely.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau is investigating the incident.

Balloons Aloft has been contacted for comment.