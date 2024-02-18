Sun. Feb 18th, 2024

    Iran unveils new Arman and Azarakhsh defense systems amid regional tensions

    Feb 17, 2024

    NNA – Iran has revealed new weapons, including the domestically producednbsp; Arman anti-ballistic missile system and Azarakhsh low-altitude air defense system, as reported by the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).

    The announcement comes amid escalating tensions in the region, where the Houthi group in Yemen, aligned with Iran, has carried out a series of attacks on ships linked to the United States, the United Kingdom, and Israel in the Red Sea in solidarity with the Gaza Strip. — LBC English

