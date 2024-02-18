I got a peek at the new adults-only area at Royal Caribbean’s Perfect Day at CocoCay. I’m sure it’ll become a smash hit on the $350 million private island.

Royal Caribbean launched Hideaway Beach, the new adult-only section of its private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay, in January.

Brittany Chang/Business Insider

I spent an afternoon at Hideaway Beach, the new adults-only area of Royal Caribbean’s private island.The cruise brand has invested $350 million into Perfect Day of CocoCay, launched in 2019. About two-thirds of Royal Caribbean’s guests are expected to stop at the private Bahamas island this year.

What do you get when you cross a Las Vegas pool club with a cruise ship and a private island? You get Royal Caribbean’s new Hideaway Beach.

In January, the popular cruise line unveiled the newest extension of its Perfect Day at CocoCay private island in the Bahamas. And in a maybe unexpected move from its family-friendly image, the new Hideaway Beach is adults-only, loud, and boozy.

Like, very boozy.

When I visited the recently completed section during a short complimentary press sailing on Royal Caribbean’s newest ship, Icon of the Seas‘, in late January, I immediately got flashbacks to my first and only encounter with an Atlantic City, New Jersey, pool club. (Before you ask — no, it wasn’t my idea).

You’ll likely see Hideaway if you’re scheduled for one of the cruise line’s 2024 Caribbean sailings Hideaway Beach’s On the Rocks Bar has unobstructed views of the ocean and the island’s berths. Brittany Chang/Business Insider The new no-kids-allowed retreat expands the private island’s capacity to more than 3 million travelers annually, Jason Liberty, Royal Caribbean Group’s president and CEO, told analysts in December 2023. Most of Royal Caribbean’s ships are scheduled to stop by Perfect Day at CocoCay this year Two Royal Caribbean ships docked at Perfect Day at CocoCay. Brittany Chang/Business Insider This means about two-thirds of its Caribbean-bound guests could go to the private destination in 2024, Liberty said. No wonder it’s pushing the destination so hard: Royal Caribbean has invested $350 million into the resort-like island since its opening in 2019. The private island also has a waterpark. Brittany Chang/Business Insider Cruise line-owned private destinations can be triple-win cash cows for operators like Carnival and Royal Caribbean. Because CocoCay is near Florida’s major cruise ports, visiting the destination could cut an itinerary’s travel times and fuel costs. Once there, guests can splurge on the paid excursions, bars, and amenities, boosting the cruise line’s profits. Guests can play rounds of corn hole or lounge under palm trees in the hammocks. Brittany Chang/Business Insider Hideaway Beach is part of that plan: Admission is $39 to $89 per person, depending on the season, a Royal Caribbean spokesperson told Business Insider. A grownups-only retreat wasn’t always part of its plans for the private island, Michael Bayley, Royal Caribbean International’s president and CEO, told reporters in late January Oasis Lagoon is CocoCay’s largest freshwater pool. Brittany Chang/Business Insider Its bread-and-butter is families with children, after all. But when CocoCay’s Oasis Lagoon became the defacto hot spot for afternoon ragers “packed with intoxicated people having a really good time” on one end — and children on the other end — Royal Caribbean realized it needed a designated coral for these rowdy adults, Bayley said. And it did just that with Hideaway Beach — with a strong emphasis on “intoxicated people having a really good time.” Hideaway Beach has a swim-up bar. Brittany Chang/Business Insider Tucked away from all the family fun spaces, Hideaway Beach stands as a small slice of American beach club culture in the Bahamas. The retreat flexes two swimming holes: a semi-circle beach and, behind it, an infinity pool overlooking the ocean Guests can sip and lounge on the pool’s shaded beds. Brittany Chang/Business Insider At the latter, thirsty guests can wade up to the bi-level bar or snag one of the coveted pool beds. Travelers will know no peace and quiet at Hideaway Pool, the defacto party hub The bar had two halves: one on land and the other at pool level. Brittany Chang/Business Insider Hideaway Beach was built to welcome thirsty adults who want a darn good boozy and rambunctious time. The pool and very loud DJ-curated music definitely help meet that goal. But if you’re like me and prefer something calmer, Hideaway’s beach is your best bet. The semi-circle beach is surrounded by palm trees and lounge chairs. Brittany Chang/Business Insider Like the rest of CocoCay, the palm tree-lined beach is surrounded by loungers, hammocks, and sunbathing guests in arms reach of their melting piña coladas. The corner with in-water umbrellas and hammocks provided some peace from the bustling pool. The beachside hammocks and swings are located in one of the quietest parts of Hideaway. Brittany Chang/Business Insider But don’t expect to doze off to the meditative rolling waves: The blares of the pool’s music frequently wafted over Hideaway’s sandier half. I spent most of the afternoon stationed at one of the ocean-front loungers. There is no shortage of lounge chairs. Brittany Chang/Business Insider I’ve already served my time at similar venues in Tulum, Mexico, and Atlantic City. I wanted a peaceful and quiet afternoon at the beach, which, in retrospect and ironically, is not the point of Hideaway. Other than the two beach bars and the pools’ bi-level watering hole, Hideaway also has a significantly quieter open-air bar. On the Rocks Bar was one of the furthest points from the loud pool. Brittany Chang/Business Insider Its sweeping ocean views are complemented by the live musicians, TVs, and the gentle whirls of the table shuffleboard game. It’s the perfect nook for sunburnt guests. If you’re in the mood for a light snack, there are two walk-up counters on either side of the beach. Hideaway Beach’s food options included grilled vegetables with a side of coconut shrimp. Brittany Chang/Business Insider One serves up pizzas and empanadas, while the other has oceanside classics like burgers and ceviche. I’ll admit the ceviche exceeded my fairly low expectations. Of course, it wouldn’t be a cruise-owned private island without some enticing up-charged options. Guests can splurge on these eight-person 200-square-foot cabanas. Brittany Chang/Business Insider True to its pool club identity, Hideaway has several poolside cabanas with little luxuries like an outdoor shower and an attendant who delivers food and drinks. Not private enough? The “hideout cabanas” have their own infinity pool. Brittany Chang/Business Insider There’s another row of more exclusive huts that all open onto an infinity pool, which is only accessible to these cabanas’ guests. But after visiting, I probably wouldn’t shell out the cash for these private lounges — or Hideaway Beach in general. There are plenty of opportunities to grab a drink at Hideaway Beach. Brittany Chang/Business Insider My ideal day summer day involves quietly lounging by the ocean. Perfect Day at CocoCay already has plenty of complimentary places where I can do just that. If you agree but still crave exclusivity, the island’s Coco Beach Club might meet your needs — although you’ll have to pay a heftier admission fee. Look, you’re not going to Hideaway Beach for a quiet and relaxing afternoon under the sun. Hideaway Beach is CocoCay’s go-to destination for a boozy afternoon. Brittany Chang/Business Insider Instead, you’re paying for flashbacks to your glory days at a Las Vegas pool club. If that’s your speed, Hideaway Beach should be a priority during your day at CocoCay. You’ll have a hard time not having a good time when you’re bobbing around the water, cocktail in hand, near the DJ. The cruise line’s CEO said it best: “If you’re a party kind of person, go to Hideaway.” And for that reason, I’m sure it’ll be a massive hit with Royal Caribbean’s guests.

