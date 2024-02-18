I got a peek at the new adults-only area at Royal Caribbean’s Perfect Day at CocoCay. I’m sure it’ll become a smash hit on the $350 million private island.

Royal Caribbean launched Hideaway Beach, the new adult-only section of its private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay, in January.
I spent an afternoon at Hideaway Beach, the new adults-only area of Royal Caribbean’s private island.The cruise brand has invested $350 million into Perfect Day of CocoCay, launched in 2019. About two-thirds of Royal Caribbean’s guests are expected to stop at the private Bahamas island this year.
What do you get when you cross a Las Vegas pool club with a cruise ship and a private island? You get Royal Caribbean’s new Hideaway Beach.
In January, the popular cruise line unveiled the newest extension of its Perfect Day at CocoCay private island in the Bahamas. And in a maybe unexpected move from its family-friendly image, the new Hideaway Beach is adults-only, loud, and boozy.
Like, very boozy.
When I visited the recently completed section during a short complimentary press sailing on Royal Caribbean’s newest ship, Icon of the Seas‘, in late January, I immediately got flashbacks to my first and only encounter with an Atlantic City, New Jersey, pool club. (Before you ask — no, it wasn’t my idea).
The new no-kids-allowed retreat expands the private island’s capacity to more than 3 million travelers annually, Jason Liberty, Royal Caribbean Group’s president and CEO, told analysts in December 2023.
This means about two-thirds of its Caribbean-bound guests could go to the private destination in 2024, Liberty said.
Cruise line-owned private destinations can be triple-win cash cows for operators like Carnival and Royal Caribbean.
Because CocoCay is near Florida’s major cruise ports, visiting the destination could cut an itinerary’s travel times and fuel costs.
Hideaway Beach is part of that plan: Admission is $39 to $89 per person, depending on the season, a Royal Caribbean spokesperson told Business Insider.
Its bread-and-butter is families with children, after all.
But when CocoCay’s Oasis Lagoon became the defacto hot spot for afternoon ragers “packed with intoxicated people having a really good time” on one end — and children on the other end — Royal Caribbean realized it needed a designated coral for these rowdy adults, Bayley said.
Tucked away from all the family fun spaces, Hideaway Beach stands as a small slice of American beach club culture in the Bahamas.
At the latter, thirsty guests can wade up to the bi-level bar or snag one of the coveted pool beds.
Hideaway Beach was built to welcome thirsty adults who want a darn good boozy and rambunctious time. The pool and very loud DJ-curated music definitely help meet that goal.
Like the rest of CocoCay, the palm tree-lined beach is surrounded by loungers, hammocks, and sunbathing guests in arms reach of their melting piña coladas.
But don’t expect to doze off to the meditative rolling waves: The blares of the pool’s music frequently wafted over Hideaway’s sandier half.
I’ve already served my time at similar venues in Tulum, Mexico, and Atlantic City. I wanted a peaceful and quiet afternoon at the beach, which, in retrospect and ironically, is not the point of Hideaway.
Its sweeping ocean views are complemented by the live musicians, TVs, and the gentle whirls of the table shuffleboard game.
It’s the perfect nook for sunburnt guests.
One serves up pizzas and empanadas, while the other has oceanside classics like burgers and ceviche.
I’ll admit the ceviche exceeded my fairly low expectations.
True to its pool club identity, Hideaway has several poolside cabanas with little luxuries like an outdoor shower and an attendant who delivers food and drinks.
There’s another row of more exclusive huts that all open onto an infinity pool, which is only accessible to these cabanas’ guests.
My ideal day summer day involves quietly lounging by the ocean. Perfect Day at CocoCay already has plenty of complimentary places where I can do just that.
If you agree but still crave exclusivity, the island’s Coco Beach Club might meet your needs — although you’ll have to pay a heftier admission fee.
Instead, you’re paying for flashbacks to your glory days at a Las Vegas pool club.
If that’s your speed, Hideaway Beach should be a priority during your day at CocoCay. You’ll have a hard time not having a good time when you’re bobbing around the water, cocktail in hand, near the DJ.
The cruise line’s CEO said it best: “If you’re a party kind of person, go to Hideaway.” And for that reason, I’m sure it’ll be a massive hit with Royal Caribbean’s guests.