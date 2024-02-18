Some like it hot! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex make a surprise visit to an Indian restaurant where Meghan ‘asked the chefs to turn up the heat’ (and Prince Harry blushed a little)

Meghan Markle “asked the chefs to turn up the heat” when she and Prince Harry visited an Indian restaurant in Canada, while the duke “joked that spicy food makes him red.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were in Vancouver to celebrate the one-year countdown to the next Invictus Games and attend last night’s glittering ‘One Year to Go’ gala.

But while they were in town, Harry and Meghan made a stop at the acclaimed Indian restaurant Vij’s, much to the delight of those working in the kitchen.

Virkam Vij, owner of the restaurant, said CTV News that the royal couple seemed to have very different spice tolerances, with Meghan ordering the “spiciest dish on the menu.”

The duchess also asked for additional hot chillies and pickles to add to her meal, Vij said, adding: “She loved it.”

Meanwhile, the restaurant owner said Harry found the food “a little spicier.”

He added: ‘In fact, he himself said, “Do you know that I have red hair? Which means that when I eat spicy food, I turn red.”

Vij’s said on Instagram that they were “truly honoured” to have Harry and Meghan dining with them on Thursday night, and shared a photo of the royal couple and Mr Vij.

Videos of Harry and Meghan visiting those in the kitchen were also shared.

In one clip, Harry asks: “Who made the lamb curry?” as the dazzled chefs point at each other in response.

The Duke and Duchess were accompanied in the restaurant by the musician Michael Bublé and his wife Luisana Lopilato, who later also attended the ‘One Year to Go’ gala.

Vij said the famous faces had entered the restaurant through the kitchen after his security team arrived to inspect the area.

“It was just amazing and my kitchen staff was very happy,” he added. “They were very excited.”

It comes as Prince Harry and Meghan received a Canadian send-off on Friday night with Michael Bublé singing rewritten lyrics to Frank Sinatra classic ‘My Way’, in a nod to the Duke.

The couple were attending a lavish gala dinner with 200 guests in Vancouver to conclude their tour in preparation for the 2025 Invictus Winter Games.

Shortly before a speech by the Duke, Bublé performed a rewritten version of Frank Sinatra’s ‘My Way’ with nods to Prince Harry sprinkled throughout.

It included the line: “You have earned every day the right to say: I did it my way,” and referred to Harry as a “visionary.”

The Canadian singer also sang “Our Healing Wishes for Your Father,” in a touching gesture toward King Charles III, who was recently diagnosed with cancer.

Meghan looked glamorous in an olive green one-shoulder dress by Canadian designer Greta Constantine, as well as a Logan Hollowell necklace and Manolo Blahnik shoes.

Harry, dressed in a dark suit and black tie, then spoke about the Invictus Games, telling the audience that the athletes, who are made up of wounded and sick military men and women, embodied “courage, leadership and strength.”

Meghan and Harry were expected to return to their home in Montecito, California, after three days of Invictus Games events in Whistler and Vancouver, but extended their trip by one night to enjoy a party with athletes and organizers.

Left to right: Squamish Nation Councilor Wilson Williams, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Tsleil-Waututh Nation Chief Jen Thomas, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, exchange greetings after receiving blankets during dinner in Vancouver on Friday.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, watches the Tsleil-Waututh Nation dancers perform during the Invictus Games ‘One Year to Go’ dinner in Vancouver on Friday, February 16, 2024.

Although it is not part of the official program and is intended to take place away from the media, the gala, which will be held at the Vancouver Convention Centre, was marked with black and gold Invictus banners.

Towards the end of the night, the crowd applauded when Prince Harry took the stage, who joked that he was going to start singing before welcoming Bublé to the stage.

Bublé said it was emotional for him to be there and he loved that “we get to show Harry and Meghan how beautiful this place is.”

Other lyrics exchanged by Bublé included: “Nothing tames, Invictus Games, you play your way”, “One man, a life-changing plan, he does everything he can, he’s a visionary.”