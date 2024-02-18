How an Australian fan dazzled by Taylor Swift got the singer’s autographed bowler hat during the first Melbourne Eras show after being scammed into last-minute tickets

A lucky Taylor Swift fan was completely dazzled when she got the global megastar’s hat during the first show of her Australian Eras tour.

The singer, 34, kicked off her first Australian tour in six years in epic style on Friday night as 96,000 fans flocked to the Melbourne Cricket Ground to watch the show.

And nine-year-old Milana Bruno was left crying and overcome with emotion when she was chosen to go on stage and meet Taylor in an adorable moment.

In the sweet encounter, Taylor took off his iconic black ’22’ bowler hat, in keeping with the tradition of his Eras tour, and placed it on the young woman’s head, much to her delight.

One photo showed the young Swiftie beaming with joy as she held Taylor’s hand as she was presented with the first autographed ’22’ cap of the Australian tour.

Nine-year-old Lucky Taylor Swift fan Milana Bruno was completely starstruck when she got the chance to hug the global megastar on stage during the first show of her Australian Eras tour.

Milana also exchanged a friendship bracelet with Taylor, and her mother, Renata Bruno, has since spoken of her complete disbelief at the surprise encounter.

Renata told the Herald of the sun how Milana and her other daughter Claudia, 10, have been long-time Swifties and she had desperately tried to get tickets for her children.

She explained how she had been trying to get the coveted tickets all last year, even getting scammed once in the process, before finally snagging some at the last-minute re-release on Tuesday.

Renata said her seats were so far back that her two daughters danced in them because they could barely see the stage, but they enjoyed the show anyway.

But she explained that she thought they were in trouble when two members of the venue’s staff suddenly approached them during the show and told them to come with them.

When he asked why, he recalled how the staff member smiled and told him to “trust them,” before they were led through the tens of thousands of fans.

Renata admitted she felt completely overwhelmed when her starstruck daughter Milana met Taylor and told how she was shaking during the moment of shock.

She told the Herald Sun: “We had to take a step back when Taylor approached her and gave Taylor a small friendship bracelet she had made in exchange for Taylor’s hat.

“Milana was just crying, she was so stunned she couldn’t believe it.”

Renata recalled how Taylor thanked Milana for coming to the show in the adorable moment, with the youngster breaking down in tears.

Taylor’s debut show at the MCG on Friday marked the Cruel Summer hitmaker’s biggest show ever, as almost 100,000 fans descended on the MCG.

The proud mother insisted that Milana will not sell the autographed hat, but she plans to keep it forever and treasure the precious memory.

Renata said she had previously been the victim of a scam in a desperate attempt to get tour tickets, and that she is not the only fan who has been targeted by scammers.

Scamwatch, a website run by the ACCC to detect scams, said 273 concertgoers had so far been tricked into buying fake tickets for Swift’s Era’s tour in February.

The competition watchdog has estimated Australians have lost more than $135,000 to the scam so far and that figure is expected to rise.

Some fans have claimed that their tickets have suddenly “disappeared” or that their accounts have been hacked, while others have fallen victim to online scammers posing as people selling tickets.

Tens of thousands of Swifties once again descended on the MCG for the second Australian show on Saturday, with Taylor delivering another incredible performance for excited fans.

Fake tickets are being resold with scammers claiming to be selling concert tickets by contacting fans on social media.

Despite having performed in large sports stadiums across the United States, the opening night of his Australian tour broke records as he never performed to a crowd larger than 74,000.

Reacting to her performance at her biggest show to date, Taylor told the 96,000 audience: “This is the biggest show we’ve done on this tour or any tour I’ve ever done!”

‘That’s the version you’re getting from me tonight, the version that is completely amazed by the fact that so many of you wanted to hang out with us on Saturday night in Melbourne!’

Taylor will return to the MCG for her final show in Melbourne on Sunday night before heading to Accor Stadium in Sydney from February 23-26 for a second season of shows.

In addition to the large crowds inside the venue, there were also large crowds outside the venue, despite not having secured tickets, in an attempt to hear the epic setlist.

More than 600,000 tickets have been sold for his performances in Australia, and some fans even took the desperate step of chartering their own flights to get to his shows, according to travel agency Flight Centre.