Hariri holds series of meetings at Center House

NNA – Prime Minister Saad Hariri received this morning former PM Tammam Salam at the Center House. The pair reportedly discussed the latest developments.

Prime Minister Hariri also met with the Chargeacute; d#39;Affaires of the British Embassy in Lebanon, Camilla Nickels. The meeting focused on the relations between the two countries.

He also discussed with former Minister Marwan Charbel the latest developments.

Prime Minister Hariri received the Charge d#39;Affaires of the Iraqi Embassy in Lebanon, Amin Al-Nasrawi, who subsequently explained that quot;the meeting was a good opportunity to listen to Prime Minister Hariri#39;s opinion on many political, economic, and security matters that Lebanon and the region are going through, in addition to reviewing Lebanese-Iraqi relations.rdquo;

Hariri also welcomed with the former Director General of General Security, Major General Abbas Ibrahim, with whom he tackled the most recent developments.

