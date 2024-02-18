Maya Jama and Stormzy reveal who said “I love you” first as they give rare insight into their rekindled romance

Maya Jama and Stormzy proved to be stronger than ever as they discussed their romance during an intimate chat.

The rapper, 30, shared a sweet TikTok clip with the TV host, 29, as the couple gave their fans a rare glimpse into the perks of their relationship for Valentine’s Day.

In the video, Maya approached her boyfriend while sitting on his lap while they played the couples trend ’14 Questions You Should Ask’.

The duo began answering a series of questions about “who is most likely to do” something, and didn’t hold back.

Stormzy gushed about his partner, captioning the clip: “My love. I hope you all had a lovely Valentine’s Day.”

Starting the long list of intimate questions, the first was ‘who apologizes first after a fight?’ which quickly pointed out the rapper.

Fans discovered that Maya is so far “the fun one” while, surprisingly, Stormzy is the “romantic” one of the couple.

Stormzy was voted the most patient and the best cook, but the The sweetest moment was when they revealed ‘who said I love you first?’.

The couple looked at each other lovingly and Maya admitted she was the first to say it.

As for who takes the longest time to get ready in the morning, they both confidently claimed it was Maya, while the morning “grumpy one” sparked a disagreement.

The British rapper was voted “biggest baby when sick.”

Maya said she was ‘the social butterfly’ and the one who ‘requires the most attention’, and agreed that the Vossi Bop hitmaker exercises the most.

Eventually, they couldn’t seem to agree on who was the “disorderly” one, as they hilariously started pointing fingers at each other.

Earlier this week, the couple showed that their romantic spark is burning brighter than ever while enjoying a Valentine’s Day getaway.

While they didn’t specify the location, the Love Island star shared snippets of the trip with her 3.1 million Instagram followers, including her £25,000 Hermés Birkin gift.

The next day, Maya, who grabbed a bag of KFC on the way home from the retreat, revealed that she had struggled with herself over sharing details of the getaway.

Maya shared photos of Stormzy taken from behind next to a stunning bonfire.

His dinner of seasoned snails caught the attention of his followers during the getaway

In the video, Maya looked effortlessly chic as she donned a white cropped T-shirt which she accessorized with a black baseball cap and chunky gold earrings.

She said: “I actually recorded a lot of videos of our little trip and I’m considering making a TikTok, but I’m fighting between wanting to keep my parts private and f***ing, it’s cute, let’s share it.” Constant battle with me. But after all that fancy, delicious food.”

Maya looked incredible in a sizzling black dress, which showed off every inch of her stunning figure as she got ready to have dinner with her love.

Keen to flaunt the intricacies of the meal, she shared a video of a staff member tenderly slicing meat while also posting a photo of the dressed snails.

Last year, Maya and Stormzy ended months of speculation by confirming that they were indeed back together after traveling to Greece for a romantic getaway in Greece in August, following their initial split in 2019.

The couple’s reunion was said to be the work of Stormzy’s mother, Abigail Owuo, who recently spoke out about whether the rapper and his girlfriend Maya will have children.

The couple dated for four years before splitting in 2019, with the rapper publicly stating that he “never loved anyone like I loved her.”

He has always denied infidelity in the relationship but admitted he had to learn hard lessons about his behavior and described it as “disrespectful.”

She also showed off a glimpse of her shiny watch and delicious desserts.

She shared snaps from the romantic trip while looking happy.