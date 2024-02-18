Canelo Alvarez rules out blockbuster showdown with pound-for-pound star, as Mexican great claims he would have ‘everything to lose and nothing to gain’

Canelo Álvarez has not named who he will face in his next fight in May

He has been linked to several names, but has not revealed his opponent.

Now he has ruled out a possible confrontation for his return to the ring.

Mexican icon Canelo Alvarez has ruled out facing another pound-for-pound superstar in his next fight.

Canelo is due to return to the ring in May on Cinco de Mayo weekend after beating Jermell Charlo in his last fight in September.

However, the undisputed super middleweight world champion has not yet revealed who he will face.

Welterweight king Terence Crawford, widely regarded as the best boxer on the planet, has called for a fight with Canelo, stating that he would be willing to move up three divisions to test himself against the 33-year-old. But Canelo has ruled out Crawford as a potential opponent because he feels he wouldn’t get any credit for beating the American.

“I have everything to lose and nothing to gain because if I win, they’ll say, ‘Oh, I was too small,’” Canelo said. Aztec Box while talking about the possibility of facing Crawford.

Canelo has ruled out the possibility of facing Terence Crawford (pictured) in his next fight

Crawford is a three-weight world champion and began his career at lightweight before moving up to the weight classes.

He’s now 36 years old, but he looked better than ever in his last fight when he outpointed welterweight rival Errol Spence before stopping him in the ninth round.

That performance may have convinced some that he could give Canelo a run for his money, even though the Mexican has a clear size advantage, having previously fought at light heavyweight.

But Canelo has rejected the idea of ​​getting in the ring with Crawford anytime soon.

Cinco de Mayo weekend is just 11 weeks away and Canelo is expected to name his opponent for that date shortly.

He has spoken of being reluctant to face a fellow Mexican, so it is unlikely he will face undefeated David Benavidez.

Jermall Charlo, Jermell’s brother, has been discussed as a likely choice, but he has fought just once since June 2021 and fans could see him as a disappointing pick.