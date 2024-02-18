Mikati continues his meetings in Germany

NNA -nbsp;Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati continued his meetings during his participation in the Munich Security Conference in Germany.

In this context, Mikati met with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

The two parties discussed bilateral relations between the two countries, the situation in Gaza and southern Lebanon, and the necessity of stopping the war quickly and reaching a peaceful, just and comprehensive solution.

The Prime Minister held a meeting with

Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Paul Gallagher, in the presence of Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants Abdullah Bou Habib.

The attendees reportedly discussed efforts to stop the war in Gaza and southern Lebanon and the importance of electing a new president for Lebanon.

The Prime Minister also met with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, in the presence of Minister Abdullah Bou Habib.

The attendees stressed the importance of stopping the Israeli aggression against Gaza and then working to find a sustainable solution to the Palestinian issue.

The Prime Minister also met, in the presence of the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Lebanese Ambassador, with Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Jolie.

The meeting touched on the work of UNRWA and the Canadian contribution to its financing.

Mikati also met with the High Representative of the European Union, Josep Borrell.

The Prime Minister met with US Senators Chris Murphy and Chris von Hall, where they stressed the importance of supporting the army to carry out its tasks.

=============== R.K