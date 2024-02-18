Six disturbing words said by the parents of a mother of five murdered in a suspected murder-suicide at the shocking scene, as neighbors recount the chilling screams coming from the house.

<!–

A mother of five has died in what appears to be a murder-suicide in Victoria while four other people, including two of the woman’s teenage children, were at home.

Rebecca Young, 42, was found dead with knife wounds inside the property on the outskirts of Ballarat, west of Melbourne, about 9pm on Friday night alongside her partner Ian Butler, who has links to the Bandidos motorcycle gang.

A neighbor told reporters outside the Sebastopol property that Ms Young’s distraught parents had arrived late on Friday night and could be heard saying: “I told them to leave it.”

It is understood other people called emergency crews at the Morgan St property and Butler, 55, is believed to have murdered Ms Young and then taken his own life.

Police have said they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths.

Rebecca Young, 42, was found dead inside a home in the southern Ballarat suburb of Sebastopol on Friday.

Motorcyclist bandit Ian Butler was also found dead. He is suspected of killing his Mrs. Young and then himself.

Local detectives are leading the investigation with the assistance of Victoria Police’s homicide squad.

“The exact circumstances surrounding the incident remain to be determined at this time, however detectives are not looking for anyone else in relation to the matter,” Victoria Police said.

They have not confirmed how the couple died.

Other neighbors caring for the two teenagers who were at the property described the couple’s relationship as “volatile” to Nine News.

A forensic police officer examines the house on Friday night. It is understood the woman’s two teenage children were at the property and are being cared for by neighbours.

The tragedy follows Ballarat already reeling from the unconnected disappearance of Samantha Murphy earlier this month.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.

For confidential assistance, call Lifeline on 13 11 14.