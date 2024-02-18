Sun. Feb 18th, 2024

    Lebanon News

    G7 foreign ministers discuss international crises

    By

    Feb 17, 2024 , , , ,

    NNA – Today, Rome chaired the first meeting of foreign ministers of the Group of Seven major industrial countries under the Italian presidency, which is dedicated to discussing international crises, including the Gaza war, the situation in the Red Sea, and the Russian-Ukrainian war.

    This meeting will be held on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in southern Germany, and Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani will begin it by ldquo;discussing the crisis in the Gaza Strip and its effects in the Middle East,rdquo; according to a statement quoted by Agence France-Presse from the Italian Foreign Ministry on Friday.

    The meeting will continue quot;with an exchange of ideas about the situation in the Red Sea.quot;

    As for the second part of the meeting, ldquo;it will be open to the participation of Ukrainian Foreign Ministernbsp;to tacklenbsp;the Russian aggression against Ukraine and the G7rsquo;s continued support for Kiev,rdquo; according to the Italian statement.

    nbsp;

    ==========

    By

