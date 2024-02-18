Interior Ministers of Jordan, Iraq, Syria and Lebanon discuss combating of drugs

NNA – The interior ministers of Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and Jordan met in Amman today to discuss joint efforts to combat drugs, according to quot;Russia Todayquot;.

The meeting discussed quot;lstrengthening cooperation in this framework to confront the common challenges that have become a threat to the societies of the region in this regard.

Discussion also focused onnbsp;enhancing areas of security cooperation to ensure the achievement of the highest national interests in the countries of the region.

