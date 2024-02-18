A model walks the Luar runway during New York Fashion Week.

Nina Westervelt/Getty Images

Las Vegas’ newest hotel is ushering in a new era of luxury.

High-earning transplants are shaking up the Midwest’s dating scene.

These high-end status symbols are really having a moment.

Wealthy Californians are ditching the state for the “Beverly Hills of Arizona.”

But first: How to wear the runway — on your own budget.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Dispatch

High fashion for all

New York Fashion Week took over the city, even in the snow, and brought with it a flurry of celebrities — Beyoncé, Blake Lively, and Uma Thurman, to name a few — along with the fall fashion trends we’re excited to try.

Designers who graced this season’s runways confirmed that the mob wife aesthetic (think luxe coats, bold animal prints, and plenty of black) is a trend we’ll continue to see well into the fall.

Soft luxury, commonly referred to as quiet luxury, was also on full display at this year’s shows. “It’s still all about simplicity,” “America’s Next Top Model” winner Eva Marcille told Business Insider at the Badgley Mischka runway show.

And while some will pay a premium for designer fashion, others want to experiment with a dupe first.

In yesteryears, when you wanted to experience a luxury trend without paying full cost, you’d have to cross your fingers and hope to stumble upon a sample sale or even trek to an outlet. Now, dupes are easily available with just a swipe.

According to a BI survey conducted last year in partnership with YouGov, Gen Z loves a good designer dupe and they’re leading the charge in redefining our relationship with designer fashion.

Whatever side of the fence you’re on, luxury threads are available to you — at any price point.

Connie Zhou

Inside Fontainebleau Las Vegas

For those in the know, Fontainebleau Miami Beach has long been a mainstay in waterfront luxury. Then, late last year, its little sibling came along.

Fontainebleau Las Vegas opened in December to dazzling fanfare, drawing celebrities from Kim Kardashian to Tom Brady. With 36 restaurants and top-floor suites running $5,000 a night, Sin City’s newest resort is ushering in a new era of decadence.

PeopleImages/Getty, Tyler Le/BI

The Midwest’s new dating scene

The rise of remote work over the past four years has had a surprising side effect: It’s changed the way people date in the Midwest.

Tens of thousands of young, high-earning professionals abandoned New York City and California during the pandemic, taking their coastal salaries to cities like St. Louis. But some people say the high-income transplants are bringing with them new ways of dating, and in some cases, pushing out local singles.

Inside the evolution of Midwestern dating.

Mary Altaffer/AP, Louis Vuitton, Dior, Tiffany co, Prada, Van Cleef, Tyler Le/BI

Meet the latest status symbols

Not sure what’s “in” these days? Don’t worry — we’ve got you. BI headed to New York Fashion Week, where we asked attendees to name the status symbols they’ve been seeing and coveting.

For cooler climates, skiwear from Dior is all the rage (though even just a headband will run you $450). For a chic everyday look, kitten heels scream luxury without sacrificing comfort.

David C Tomlinson/Getty Images

Introducing the new Beverly Hills

Nestled in the desert hills between Phoenix and Scottsdale, Paradise Valley has been referred to as the “Beverly Hills of Arizona.”

With ample privacy, spacious lots, and low taxes, the wealthy suburb has long attracted celebrities like Muhammad Ali and Stevie Nicks. Now, it’s luring in wealthy Californians who are ditching the state for a new way of life.

What it’s like to live in Paradise Valley.

Netflix, Warner Bros, Tyler Le/BI

What we’re watching this week

“Love Is Blind” season six: The hit Netflix reality dating show returns with a new batch of singles from Charlotte, North Carolina — and a whole lot of drama.

“The Truth About Jim”: This harrowing Max original docuseries tracks a young woman’s investigation into whether her step-grandfather was a notorious serial killer.

“The Daily Show”: Check out Jon Stewart’s highly anticipated return on Paramount+.

