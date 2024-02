Ian Tuttle

The 19-year-old student found dead at UC Berkeley’s Clark Kerr Campus on Tuesday has been identified as Marco Troper, the son of former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki.

Troper’s grandmother, Esther Wojcicki, told SFGATE that she believes her grandson took a drug that killed him.

“He ingested a drug, and we don’t know what was in it,” she said. “… One thing we do know, it was a drug.”

