Darwin Nunez scores ‘OUTRAGEOUS’ goal for Liverpool against Brentford as the forward shows no signs of his finishing woes with fine chipped effort… and Jurgen Klopp can hardly watch!

Darwin Nunez scored an excellent opening goal for Liverpool in their match against Brentford on Saturday.

The striker raced towards goal just after the half-hour mark on a Liverpool counter-attack which saw the forward pass the ball over Mark Flekken following a clever header from Diogo Jota.

He showed no signs of the finishing problems that have plagued him for much of his Liverpool career, although he did leave his coach and team-mate nervous when he lifted the ball over the Brentford goalkeeper.

The goal came from a Brentford set piece, with Flekken taking a free kick into his own half and kicking long, and the ball was eventually cleared by Virgil van Dijk.

Jota ended up facing Sergio Reguilón, overtaking the full-back to hit the striker, who was running forward unmarked in the middle of the field.

Darwin Núñez scored a good goal for Liverpool against Brentford by bringing down Mark Flekken

The forward threw the ball over the home goalkeeper and into the back of the net for his team’s first goal of the game.

Then, Núñez approached the goal and left the fans with their hearts in their mouths as he lifted the ball into the back of the net, before the visitors’ end exploded.

But it wasn’t just Liverpool fans who were left nervous by the ending. The camera showed manager Jurgen Klopp looking anxious as the Uruguayan made the daring attempt, before raising his fist in celebration.

Cameras also captured Jota, who had continued running alongside Núñez, yelling in what appeared to be frustration given that he was open to a touch if Núñez had passed the ball sideways.

However, the Portuguese star’s emotions soon turned to joy and he walked away with Núñez to celebrate his team’s first goal.

Nunez has struggled with his finishing this season, scoring nine Premier League goals from an expected goal of 12.58.

Coach Jurgen Klopp became nervous when he saw his striker try to finish.

‘How many times has Núñez missed an opportunity like that?’ said one fan on X, formerly Twitter. ‘Maybe he’s the one who starts taking risks when he has time to think. Scandalous ending.’

“Absolutely sensational from both Diogo Jota and Darwin Núñez,” said another. “We love seeing it.”

The two players who contributed to the goal were substituted before the second half.

Jota was stretchered off after apparently suffering a knee injury, while Núñez was substituted at half-time.