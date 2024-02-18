Mawlawi during Amman meeting: We will continue to firmly control drug smuggling operations through the efforts of Lebanese security authorities

NNA – Caretaker Interior and Municipalities Minister, Judge Bassam Mawlawi, participated in the quadripartite meeting hosted by Amman for the interior ministers of Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq and Syria to discuss joint mechanisms for confronting and combating the drug scurge.

In his word at the meeting, Mawlawi said: ldquo;Our Arab security is shared, as our borders are close and overlapping, which requires us to work hard to protect our countries and societies from cross-border crime in all its forms.rdquo;

He added, quot;Lebanon#39;s position among the Arab countries requires us to work to avoid it being a source of harm to its people or to the sisterly Arab countries and the Arab Gulf.quot;

quot;We continue to firmly control drug smuggling operations through the efforts of the Lebanese security authorities,rdquo; Mawlawi asserted, praising the role played by all security bodies.

He stressed the need to continue ldquo;joint cooperation between our countries to fight this crime.

==========R.Sh.