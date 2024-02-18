Sun. Feb 18th, 2024

    News

    Sneaker Con Slammed as Trump Announces Surprise Appearance

    By

    Feb 17, 2024 , , , , ,
    Sneaker Con Slammed as Trump Announces Surprise Appearance

    Chris Carlson

    Former president Donald Trump shocked just about everyone when he announced on Truth Social Friday his plans to attend Sneaker Con in Philadelphia on Saturday.

    “Looking forward to being at Sneakercon at the Philadelphia Convention Center, Pennsylvania, at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday. Then leaving for a Big Rally in Michigan!” he wrote.

    Sneaker Con has not confirmed Trump’s appearance but organizers were forced to turn off comments on social media after receiving backlash about the former president’s attendance.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Katie Holmes looks stylish in chic black leather jacket and patterned denim as she enjoys a stroll in New York City

    Feb 18, 2024
    News

    RB Leipzig supporter tragically dies after medical emergency in Bundesliga clash against Borussia Monchengladbach as stadium falls silent

    Feb 18, 2024
    News

    ‘Social’ media is both the cause of — and solution to — our loneliness problem

    Feb 18, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Katie Holmes looks stylish in chic black leather jacket and patterned denim as she enjoys a stroll in New York City

    Feb 18, 2024
    News

    RB Leipzig supporter tragically dies after medical emergency in Bundesliga clash against Borussia Monchengladbach as stadium falls silent

    Feb 18, 2024
    News

    ‘Social’ media is both the cause of — and solution to — our loneliness problem

    Feb 18, 2024
    News

    Cop Takes His Own Life During Training on Sex Trafficking

    Feb 18, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy