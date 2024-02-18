Anya Taylor-Joy takes selfies with fans outside her hotel after being accused of Muslim cultural appropriation for her Dune: Part Two premiere outfit

Anya Taylor-Joy took selfies with fans outside her London hotel after she was accused of Muslim cultural appropriation for wearing a hooded veil at the Dune: Part Two premiere.

The actress, 27, kept it low-key in black sunglasses and a brown leather-look trench coat that she kept unbuttoned.

Anya was wearing a cream-colored sweater with black flared jeans, high-heeled boots, and was carrying a large black bag.

Anya was accompanied by a friend and seemed in good spirits.

She tied her bright blonde hair into a tight bun as she chatted amiably with her fans.

It comes after Anya was accused of Muslim cosplay for wearing a hooded veil at the Dune: Part Two premiere on Thursday night.

The actress, who plays Alia Atreides in the film, wore a low-cut white dress at the premiere, although on top she wore a headscarf reminiscent of a Muslim burqa and a hijab.

Anya’s dress was a custom Dior dress, based on her ‘hyménéé’ bridal look from the spring 1961 season.

But the star has faced backlash from fans on X, formerly Twitter, over the controversial look, while others have defended her outfit.

They wrote: ‘Why is Anya Taylor-Joy wearing a hijab?’ and “A white girl who wears it is fashionable, a brown or Muslim girl who wears it is oppressed.”

“The hate: understandable, but maybe wrong. I think the actors had to dress a certain way, so hold the hate until it’s known.”

‘White people dressing up as Muslim women but NEVER speaking for them, yeah whatever, Taylor-joy, I’m looking at you.’

“We know that Anya Taylor-Joy can take off this suit and appear in public and will not face any personal, professional or religious repercussions for doing so.”

‘When Anya Taylor-Joy wears a burqa it’s fine, but when Muslims do it…’

Others praised Anna’s look, writing: ‘Oh, Anya Taylor-Joy looks great in a hijab! Mashallah’ and ‘Anya Taylor-Joy looks like a literal ANGEL’.

“Anya Taylor-Joy criticized for ‘cosplaying as a Muslim woman’ at Dune 2 premiere”. Whoever criticized her for this should be fired from her.’

Another joked: “Can’t wait for the @nytimes headline in the middle of Ramadan: “Muslim and Middle Eastern women are in love with the new fashion trend called Anya Taylor-Joy.”

People flocked to X, formerly Twitter, to attack and defend Anya’s fashion choices.

The sequel was co-produced with Legendary Entertainment in addition to Warner Bros. Film Group.

MailOnline has contacted Anya’s representatives for comment.

Anya is part of an all-star cast, led by Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet. The film was directed by Denis Villeneuve.

Chalamet will reprise his role as Paul Atreides, the heir to the now decimated House Atreides, who has been abandoned with his mother on the desert world of Arakis while the members of House Harkonnen, responsible for the massacre of his family, take over. planet. lucrative natural resources.

Zendaya was briefly introduced in the first film as Chani, a member of the desert-dwelling Fremen tribe who will teach Paul how to survive the punishing environment so he can lead his people to rise up against the colonizing galactic forces. Your planet.

Dune: Part Two was originally intended to be released on October 20, 2023 before being delayed to November 17 and then March 15, 2024, due to the SAG-AFTRA actors’ strike.

After multiple delays, the film will hit theaters on March 1, 2024.

Dune: Part One and Part Two are based on the novel of the same name by Frank Herbert, which was originally published in 1965.

Anna rose to fame in 2020 when she starred in Netflix smash hit The Queen’s Gambit, but also enjoyed previous success in Peaky Blinders.

In 2023, Anya married American musician and actor Malcolm McRae in a lavish Italian ceremony after two years of dating.

Later in 2024, Anya will lead the post-apocalyptic action-adventure film Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, the fifth film in the Mad Max series.