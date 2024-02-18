Michael Bublé Changes Lyrics of ‘My Way’ to Serenade Harry

Karwai Tang

Prince Harry was serenaded by Michael Bublé with a version of Frank Sinatra’s “My Way” featuring lyric changes that nodded to the Duke of Sussex’s independent streak.

Harry and Meghan attended a gala dinner in Vancouver, Canada on Friday to celebrate the 2025 Winter Invictus Games, in which injured and ill servicemen and women compete in athletic competitions. Harry first launched the games in 2014.

“You’ve earned each day, the right to say, I did it my way,” the singer crooned, swapping out a few of the words. “One man, life-changing plan, he does all he can, he’s a visionary,” he continued.

