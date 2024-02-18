New LIV Golf star – and Jon Rahm’s teammate – Caleb Surratt plays with Donald Trump in Florida and thanks him ‘for all you have done’… before former President almost hits hole in one

LIV Golf’s Caleb Surratt played a round with Donald Trump in West Palm Beach

The images show the former president hitting a tee shot just a few meters away on a par three.

DailyMail.com provides the latest international sports news.

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

LIV Golf’s new star Caleb Surratt thanked Donald Trump “for everything he’s done” while playing together in Florida on Friday, and the former president nearly recorded a hole-in-one.

Surratt, who recently joined Jon Rahm’s team on the Saudi-backed tour after the Spaniard’s $500 million defection from the PGA, met with the former president at Trump National Palm Beach.

In a clip posted to Surratt’s Instagram Story, Trump can be seen hitting a brilliant shot on a par three.

The 77-year-old’s shot lands just meters from the flag and he can say “oh, that’s going to be close” as it flies through the air.

Trump, an avid golfer, also posed for photos with Surratt, who was clearly delighted to play with the former president.

LIV Golf’s new star Caleb Surratt played with Donald Trump in West Palm Beach on Friday

In a clip posted to Surratt’s Instagram Story, Trump can be seen taking a brilliant shot.

Surratt wrote that he had had an “unreal day” and that it was “a great moment to be able to play with 45.”

In another photo of the two of them, Surratt captioned it: “Thank you for everything you’ve done.”

Surratt played college golf at the University of Tennessee and competed in the Walker Cup last year at St. Andrews.

He joined LIV earlier this year at the same time he turned pro.

“The opportunity to turn pro and be part of Jon Rahm’s team is truly a special opportunity that fits me perfectly,” he said at the time.

He has played in both LIV Golf events this season. They won as a team in their debut at Mayakoba before finishing fifth in Las Vegas.

Individually, he has also had a good start to the season. Surratt shot 5 under in Mexico and 6 under in Las Vegas.

(L to R): Kieran Vincent, Jon Rahm, Caleb Surrat and Tyrrell Hatton pose after their victory in Mexico

Hours after his round, Trump criticized New York for being “corrupt” and “letting immigrants come in and take over” after he was fined $355 million in a civil fraud verdict.

Judge Arthur Engoron issued the ruling Friday that will also bar the former president from being a director or officer of a New York company for three years.

Speaking outside his Mar-a-lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, the 77-year-old went on the offensive, lashing out at Engoron and Attorney General Letitia James.

The former president said: ‘I paid about $300 million in taxes when immigrants came and took over New York, and they wanted me out.

‘These are radical left democrats, they are crazy. His electoral interference.

The former president also said the case had been brought by the Justice Department and Biden and constituted election interference.

Trump’s fine comes as New York is hit by a wave of immigration crime after more than 170,000 people were allowed to arrive over the past two years.