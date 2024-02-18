Jumblatt calls for giving diplomacy a chance to avoid war expansion

NNA – Head of the Progressive Socialist Party, MPnbsp;Taymour Jumblatt, warned against the accumulatingnbsp;risks as a result of the rise in Israeli attacks on Lebanon to escalatory levels that could lead to unknown military possibilities by the Israeli enemy, as matters could get out of control if not remedied and contained as quickly as possible.

He called for quot;giving existing diplomatic efforts the opportunity to mature the necessary solutions and understandings, to spare Lebanon, exhausted by the weight of its crises, from a widespread war, and to make possible efforts to provide permanent stability and the return of the displaced, and to rely on Resolution 1701 and implement its provisions in full.quot;

In an issued statement on the sidelines of his Saturday meetings atnbsp;Al-Mukhtara Palace, MP Jumblatt denounced the brutal massacre committed by the enemy in Nabatieh and expressed his pain for the fallen victims, most of whom were children, women, and wounded, in a manner that is inconsistent with international and humanitarian laws, conventions, and norms. Henbsp;offered his deep condolences to the families of the martyrs and his wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.

On another note, Jumblatt met today with the Army Chief-of-Staff, Major General Hassan Audeh, who thanked him for the efforts of the Progressive Socialist Party and the Democratic Gathering that led to his recent appointment bynbsp;the Council of Ministers.

Jumblatt, in turn, wished Major General Audeh success in his duties, reiterating ldquo;the position of the PSPnbsp;and the Democratic Gathering in highlighting the necessity of fortifying institutions, especially the military institution,nbsp;in the face of the great security challenges facing Lebanon and the region,rdquo; hoping that ldquo;the appointment step will constitute a strong incentive to complete the Military Council and open a serious window to end the vacuum at the level of the presidency of the republic.rdquo;

