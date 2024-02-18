Sun. Feb 18th, 2024

    Legendary College Basketball Coach Lefty Driesell Dead at 92

    Charles Grice ‘Lefty’ Driesell, who has been called “the greatest program builder in the history of college basketball,” died in his home in Virginia Beach on Saturday, according to his grandson Ty Anderson. He was 92.

    Driesell was hired to coach the men’s basketball team at the University of Maryland in 1969, a time when the Terrapins hadn’t made it to an NCAA tournament for 11 years. In his 17 seasons as their coach he secured 300 game wins, and titles in the Atlantic Coast Conference and National Invitation Tournament.

    In 1974, Driesell saved 10 children from a burning building and was presented with the NCAA’s Award for Valor. “Don’t call me a hero,” he said, according to the Virginian-Pilot. That same year Driesell scouted Moses Malone for Maryland, who defected to the Utah Stars at the last minute, becoming the first player to enter the go pro straight from high school.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

