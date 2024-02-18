Sun. Feb 18th, 2024

    Bill Maher Lampoons People Blaming Biden for Everything

    Feb 17, 2024
    Bill Maher Lampoons People Blaming Biden for Everything

    Bill Maher tore into Republican talking points that President Joe Biden is the cause of every single thing going wrong in America.

    On HBO’s Real Time With Bill Maher on Friday, the host quipped to laughs, “Now would I choose Joe Biden as my partner in the Squid Games? No.”

    “But facts are facts,” Maher continued. “For months, we’ve been treated to a steady stream of very good economic news. Unemployment is low. The stock market is high. We’re investing billions in a green energy economy. Only minutes after it was too late.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

