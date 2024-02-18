Shocking photos show the aftermath of a horrific pit bull attack in which a Los Angeles breeder was brutally mauled to death by a pack of 13 dogs while trying to feed them in a backyard kennel.

The dogs, five adult pit bulls and eight puppies, are now in the care of animal control.

Video showed a woman escaping from the yard over a high wall after the attack as police and firefighters captured the dogs.

Shocking photographs captured the chaotic and gruesome aftermath of a fatal dog attack in which a man was mauled to death by his 13 pit bulls in his Los Angeles garden.

LAPD officers were called to the home in the 900 block of Thorson Avenue, Compton, at 7 a.m. Friday after a concerned friend went to the home and discovered her body.

Authorities believe he was a breeder and had gone to the yard to feed the dogs Thursday night when a fight broke out between the animals and they turned on him.

Helicopter footage showed his bloodied body face down in one of his garden enclosures as five adult pit bulls and eight puppies ran and fought.

The man’s identity has not yet been released, but neighbors told local news that he was a 35-year-old man who lived alone.

The dogs could be seen running around the yard and fighting as officials tried to restrain them.

Police, firefighters and animal control then descended on the house, climbed the roof to reach the yard and round up the dogs.

They found five adults and eight puppies, between four and six months old, and cornered them in a neighboring yard to reach the man’s body.

Meanwhile, a woman who had somehow entered the yard tried to climb a wall to get out and had to be helped by firefighters.

Michael Gomez of the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau told KTLA5, “I was feeding the dogs, at which point there may have been an altercation between some of the dogs and they ultimately attacked and mauled the victim.” .

Los Angeles County Animal Care & Control said, “Preliminary information suggests that the deceased individual was involved in the breeding and sale of Pitbulls.”

The victim’s father has turned the dogs over to animal control for “seizure and examination.”

DACC Director Marcia Mayeda told KTLA5: ‘Our deepest condolences are extended to the family and friends of the victim.

“We are committed to conducting a thorough investigation to determine the facts and ensure the safety and well-being of both the community and the animals involved.”

Damian Wesley of Compton Animal Rescue told the outlet, “I hope it spreads awareness… that people need to take good care of their dogs.”

“People need to understand that these dogs can kill someone and hurt people.”

There were no previous reports of the dogs attacking people, but a neighbor told Fox News that some of the dogs had gotten out and attacked his chickens before.

California has no state ban on unneutered pit bulls; Some cities have introduced specific rules, but Compton has not.

