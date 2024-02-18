Sun. Feb 18th, 2024

    Lebanon News

    Blinken: Israel has an “exceptional” opportunity to integrate into the Middle East

    Feb 17, 2024 , , , , ,

    NNA – US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said on Saturday that Israel has an ldquo;exceptional opportunityrdquo; in the coming months to normalize relations with its Arab neighbors, also stressing ldquo;the necessity of establishing a Palestinian state,rdquo; according to Reuters.

    Blinken pointed out that quot;there are real efforts led by Arab countries to strengthen the Palestinian Authority so that it is more effective in representing the Palestinians.quot;

    quot;Almost all Arab countries now sincerely want to integrate Israel into the region to normalize relations… and provide security commitments and guarantees so that Israel feels more secure,rdquo; Blinken said during a panel discussion at the Munich Security Conference. He added, quot;I also believe that there is an urgent need more than ever to move forward towards establishing a Palestinian state that also guarantees the security of Israel.quot;

    The administration of US President Joe Biden is working to conclude a huge deal that would see the normalization of relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel. The Kingdom and other Arab countries seek to establish a Palestinian state within the framework of this deal.

