    China calls on the international community to establish an independent state of Palestine

    NNA – Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said today, Saturday, during the Munich Security Conference, that Beijing ldquo;calls on the international community to intensify efforts to establish an independent Palestinian state,rdquo; according to the ldquo;Novostirdquo; agency.

    The diplomat also spoke of the need to hold a broader and more effective international peace conference on the Palestinian issue in order to quot;achieve peaceful coexistence between Palestine and Israel.quot;

    This comes as the military campaign of the Israeli enemy army in the Gaza Strip continues, causing dozens of martyrs and wounded every day, while the civilian population of Gaza continues to live in harsh conditions of bombing that does not exclude medical, civilian and service facilities and places of worship, in conjunction with a siege and restriction on the arrival of necessary basic materials. for life.

