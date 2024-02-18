Lazzarini: Israel aims to destroy UNRWA

NNA – The Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) considered that Israel is waging a coordinated campaign aimed at destroying the agency, according to the Palestinian News Agency, quot;Wafaquot;.

quot;Israel#39;s demand for his resignation is part of this campaign,quot; Lazzarini told the Swiss Tamedia newspaper group on Saturday.

He added: ldquo;Currently, we are facing a broad and coordinated campaign from Israel aimed at destroying UNRWA. This is a long-term political goal, because they believe that if the agency is abolished, the issue of the status of Palestinian refugees will be resolved once and for all, and with it the right of return. There is a much bigger political goalnbsp;behind this issue.rdquo;

Lazzarini confirmed that more than 150 UNRWA facilities have been damaged since the beginning of the war in Gaza.

