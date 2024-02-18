Sun. Feb 18th, 2024

    Lebanon News

    Lazzarini: Israel aims to destroy UNRWA

    By

    Feb 17, 2024 , , ,

    NNA – The Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) considered that Israel is waging a coordinated campaign aimed at destroying the agency, according to the Palestinian News Agency, quot;Wafaquot;.

    quot;Israel#39;s demand for his resignation is part of this campaign,quot; Lazzarini told the Swiss Tamedia newspaper group on Saturday.

    He added: ldquo;Currently, we are facing a broad and coordinated campaign from Israel aimed at destroying UNRWA. This is a long-term political goal, because they believe that if the agency is abolished, the issue of the status of Palestinian refugees will be resolved once and for all, and with it the right of return. There is a much bigger political goalnbsp;behind this issue.rdquo;

    Lazzarini confirmed that more than 150 UNRWA facilities have been damaged since the beginning of the war in Gaza.

    nbsp;

    ===========

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Katie Holmes looks stylish in chic black leather jacket and patterned denim as she enjoys a stroll in New York City

    Feb 18, 2024
    News

    RB Leipzig supporter tragically dies after medical emergency in Bundesliga clash against Borussia Monchengladbach as stadium falls silent

    Feb 18, 2024
    News

    ‘Social’ media is both the cause of — and solution to — our loneliness problem

    Feb 18, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Katie Holmes looks stylish in chic black leather jacket and patterned denim as she enjoys a stroll in New York City

    Feb 18, 2024
    News

    RB Leipzig supporter tragically dies after medical emergency in Bundesliga clash against Borussia Monchengladbach as stadium falls silent

    Feb 18, 2024
    News

    ‘Social’ media is both the cause of — and solution to — our loneliness problem

    Feb 18, 2024
    News

    Cop Takes His Own Life During Training on Sex Trafficking

    Feb 18, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy