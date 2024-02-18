Qatari Prime Minister: Negotiations on a ceasefire in Gaza have not been promising in recent days

NNA – The Qatari Prime Minister announced today in Munich that the negotiations between Israel and the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) regarding a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip ldquo;were not very promisingrdquo; in recent days.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani said at the Munich Security Conference: ldquo;I think we can reach an agreement very soon. But the pattern that prevailed in the past few days was not really very promising.rdquo;

Speaking in English, he added, quot;We will always remain optimistic and we will always maintain pressure,quot; accordingnbsp; to quot;Agence France-Presse.quot;

