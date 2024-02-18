Sun. Feb 18th, 2024

    Lebanon News

    Qatari Prime Minister: Negotiations on a ceasefire in Gaza have not been promising in recent days

    By

    Feb 17, 2024 , , , , , ,

    NNA – The Qatari Prime Minister announced today in Munich that the negotiations between Israel and the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) regarding a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip ldquo;were not very promisingrdquo; in recent days.

    Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani said at the Munich Security Conference: ldquo;I think we can reach an agreement very soon. But the pattern that prevailed in the past few days was not really very promising.rdquo;

    Speaking in English, he added, quot;We will always remain optimistic and we will always maintain pressure,quot; accordingnbsp; to quot;Agence France-Presse.quot;

    nbsp;

    ==========divide;

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Katie Holmes looks stylish in chic black leather jacket and patterned denim as she enjoys a stroll in New York City

    Feb 18, 2024
    News

    RB Leipzig supporter tragically dies after medical emergency in Bundesliga clash against Borussia Monchengladbach as stadium falls silent

    Feb 18, 2024
    News

    ‘Social’ media is both the cause of — and solution to — our loneliness problem

    Feb 18, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Katie Holmes looks stylish in chic black leather jacket and patterned denim as she enjoys a stroll in New York City

    Feb 18, 2024
    News

    RB Leipzig supporter tragically dies after medical emergency in Bundesliga clash against Borussia Monchengladbach as stadium falls silent

    Feb 18, 2024
    News

    ‘Social’ media is both the cause of — and solution to — our loneliness problem

    Feb 18, 2024
    News

    Cop Takes His Own Life During Training on Sex Trafficking

    Feb 18, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy