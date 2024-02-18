NeNe Leakes Won’t Return For Real Housewives Of Atlanta Season 16… After Suing Bravo Amid Racism Allegations

NeNe Leakes will not be returning to Real Housewives of Atlanta, at least for now.

The reality star, who will star in the Lifetime drama Hunting Housewives with Denise Richards, will not be part of season 16 of the popular reality show, according to TMZ.

The outlet reported that NeNe, 56, has not been in talks with RHOA producers and she has not been in talks with them either.

This will be a huge disappointment to fans who have been posting on social media requesting him to return to the drama.

NeNe, who was a breakout star when the show launched, left in 2020 and filed a lawsuit two years later alleging she was subjected to a toxic work environment steeped in racism.

NeNe Leakes, 56, will not be part of the cast of Real Housewives of Atlanta (pictured in Los Angeles in June 2022)

He later asked that the lawsuit be dismissed.

According RadarThe former queen bee has suffered a series of financial setbacks since leaving the show.

Documents show that the state of Georgia has placed a lien against her in an effort to collect $17,785.22 in unpaid taxes.

With interest and fees, that amount has grown to more than $28,000.

She also owes an additional $25,000 to her former landlord after falling behind on rent for her former Swagg boutique.

His family’s financial problems do not end there.

NeNe’s son, Bryson Bryant, is also being sued for $30,000 in unpaid child support.

His ex, Symone Davis, claims he hasn’t paid a cent of the $708 a month needed to care for their son, Blaze.

Last year, he spent three months in prison after being arrested for possession of fentanyl, and Symone wants him back behind bars until he fulfills his court-ordered obligations.

A look at her social media indicates that NeNe is making money through paid influencer partnerships.

She has been posting about using a product called What Waist which makes a compression garment that is worn to give a slimmer appearance and help increase sweat production during exercise.

NeNe hopes to improve her fortunes in front of the camera.

‘I hope you guys see me again in acting roles. That’s the hope and the prayer,” she said. Hello Beautiful.

‘I love acting. I have opportunities where we are still talking about me as an actress.

The businesswoman, who admitted to having undergone cosmetic procedures, said she has no regrets about that aspect of her life.

‘I look in the mirror all day, darling, and I love what I see. I feel very good. I feel very blessed to still be on Earth to look at myself in the mirror. Physically I am happy where I am. Emotionally, it could improve.”