Nottingham Forest 2-0 West Ham: Hammers fans call for under-fire  David Moyes to be SACKED as goals from Taiwo Awoniyi and Callum Hudson-Odoi condemn ten-man visitors to another defeat

David Moyes felt the full force of West Ham fans’ fury as traveling fans called for their manager to be sacked after another dismal performance.

A week after their 6-0 humiliation at home to Arsenal, West Ham’s performance at Nottingham Forest was summed up when Kalvin Phillips was sent off for two avoidable bookings in the space of four minutes.

Shortly after that, Moyes heard the chants of ‘Sacked in the Morning’ and, on the cusp of full time, a banner with the words ‘Moyes Out’ appeared at the end of the road.

No surprise: Forest had been in poor form before this, but they were dominant. Taiwo Awoniyi’s goal in first-half injury time gave them the lead and Nuno Espirito Santo’s men should have been clear when Callum Hudson-Odoi added the second in the dying seconds.

Mail Sport revealed on Monday that talks to extend Moyes’ contract, which is due to expire in the summer, had been frozen and there appears to be little prospect of them being revived after an eighth game without a win in all competitions.

Taiwo Awoniyi broke the deadlock at the City Ground on Saturday in first-half injury time.

MATCH DATA AND PLAYER RATINGS NOTTINGHAM FOREST (4-2-3-1): SEL 6.5; Williams 7.5, Felipe 7, Murillo 8, Tavares 7; Danilo 7, Domínguez 7.5 (Yates 86); Elanga 6.5, Gibbs-White 7.5, Hudson-Odoi 8; Awoniyi 7.5 (Origi 67, 7). Unused subs: Turner, Kouyate, Toffolo, Niakhate, Reyna, Origi, Omobamidele, Ribeiro. Scorers: Awoniyi 45+5, Hudson-Odoi 90+4 Reserved: Gibbs-White, Awoniyi, Williams, Dominguez Manager: Nuno Holy Spirit 8 WEST HAM (4-2-3-1): Areola 7.5; Coufal 5 (Johnson 76, 6), Zouma 5 (Ings 90+3), Aguerd 5.5, Emerson 5 (Soucek 83); Phillips 4, Alvarez 5; Kudus 6, Ward-Prowse 5.5, Bowen 5.5; Antonio 5.5 (Cucurucho 76, 6). Unused subs: Fabianski, Cresswell, Mavropanos, Ogbonna, Muamba. Expelled: Phillips Reserved: Kudus, Antonio, Zouma, Coufal, Manager: David Moyes 5 Attendance: 29,490

Perhaps wisely, Moyes chose not to acknowledge those who had made the journey to the East Midlands and instead toured the tunnel full-time.

While this was a welcome boost to Forest’s survival hopes, they won’t know how significant it will be until they know their punishment for breaching spending rules, with the date for that hearing set next week.

Despite last weekend’s rout, Moyes made just two changes to his starting XI, with Michail Antonio and Kalvin Phillips replacing Ben Johnson and Tomas Soucek.

West Ham won this match 3-2 at the end of last year and should have had hope against a team beaten six times at home this season. This atmosphere helped Forest survive last season, but it did not have the same effect in their second top-flight campaign.

However, Forest attacked with determination and could have gone ahead in the fifth minute. Nuno Tavares eluded Vladimir Coufal on the left and crossed for Anthony Elanga, whose firm volley was blocked by the foot of Alphonse Areola.

At the other end, Mohammed Kudus’ shot from Jarrod Bowen’s cross went wide as Forest continued to set the pace. However, all too often their approach work was rushed and they had to wait until the half-hour mark for their next clear chance, when Areola did well to avoid Gibbs-White’s fierce shot on the turn from 15 yards.

West Ham broke immediately and when Forest shouted for a foul as Antonio fought with Felipe, the West Ham striker charged towards the goal. He burst into the box but was denied top-notch defensive work by Murillo, who timed his challenge perfectly.

Forest cannot settle until they know their punishment for breaching spending rules, although the traveling supporters had already made up their minds. “Ten-point deduction, coming for you,” they boasted, but Forest were doing their best to put the uncertainty behind them.

After Danilo shot from a promising position, Forest took the lead in the last action of the first half. Nayef Aguerd could only head a Tavares cross towards Dominguez, who spotted Awoniyi in space and played a smart ball. Awoniyi kept Aguerd at bay too easily and confidently finished past Areola from close range.

Kalvin Phillips was sent off after two avoidable yellow cards in four minutes of the second half

The Hammers have stalled contract talks with the 60-year-old, who was due to receive a new contract until 2026 before his decline in form.

Forest continued to press after the break and again Areola stopped them, this time with a quick save from a fierce angled volley from Elanga. Hammers defender Kurt Zouma was then booked for a foul on Awoniyi, virtually identical to a challenge he had made on the Nigerian earlier in the first half, when referee Thomas Bramall showed no card.

Despite that respite, Moyes’ men were unable to find their rhythm, even when Forest tried to lend them a hand. A clumsy lunge from Neco Williams near the box gave free-kick specialist James Ward-Prowse his chance, but the ball flew into the West Ham fans.

Bowen’s effort was then too close to Matz Sels and West Ham were almost punished when Awoniyi headed Hudson-Odoi’s cross a fraction too high.

Awoniyi is an excellent Premier League striker except for one crucial detail: he simply cannot stay fit long enough. Midway through the second half, Forest’s number 9 indicated that he could not continue and with Chris Wood also injured, Nuno turned to Divock Origi, who Forest desperately tried to move on from in January.

Areola kept his team in the fight once again when he was perfectly positioned to stop Danilo’s sweet volley and shortly afterwards West Ham were reduced to 10 men. Booked moments earlier for pushing Dominguez to the ground, Phillips was woefully late to Gibbs-White in center field and received a second yellow card.

It was enough for the traveling supporters, who shouted, “Farewell in the morning!” to his manager and “boring, boring West Ham” immediately afterwards. It didn’t take long for the Forest fans to join in, but although there was only one goal, West Ham still had a chance. Maxwel Cornet replaced Antonio and quickly missed a volley when he was unmarked at the far post.

Forest winger Callum Hudson-Odoi scores for the third consecutive Premier League game

Nuno Espirito Santo’s team moved five points away from the relegation zone thanks to the victory

Forest was changing the style. Origi’s fabulous back heel allowed Danilo to release Hudson-Odoi and Elanga headed wide.

Then, the moment that drove Nuno crazy. Cornet stepped on Williams’ heel as he charged towards the area and the Welshman fell to the grass. No penalty, said Bramall and, to everyone’s surprise, so did VAR Tim Robinson. Nuno and his staff couldn’t believe it and the Forest boss was reprimanded.

Their mood did not improve with four minutes remaining when Danilo thought he had escaped in the second, but the goal was disallowed for a foul by substitute Ryan Yates.

West Ham tried to press again but Elanga should have sealed it on the counter-attack, only to fire home from 12 yards. Relief finally came when Hudson-Odoi crashed home Williams’ deflected cross, but an uncomfortable few days lay ahead for Moyes.