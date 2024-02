NNA – The Embassy of Pakistan in Beirut stated on platform quot;Xquot;:nbsp;quot;Ambassador Salman Athar called on H.E. Saad Hariri, former Prime Minister of Republic of Lebanon.quot;

It added: quot;Both sides discussed the whole gamut of bilateral relations between Pakistannbsp;andnbsp; Lebanon, as well as current political amp;nbsp; security situation in the region.quot;

