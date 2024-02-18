Sun. Feb 18th, 2024

    News

    280-Million-Year-Old Lizard Is Found to Be Mostly Paint

    By

    Feb 17, 2024 , , , ,
    280-Million-Year-Old Lizard Is Found to Be Mostly Paint

    Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

    A fossil considered significant in understanding the evolution of early reptiles was found to be mostly paint, according to new scientific analysis published on Thursday.

    In 1931, a museum worker discovered the remnants of a lizard-like creature in the Italian Alps surrounded by a dark shading in the rock. Scientists believe that this rare shadow was carbonized soft tissue. The long-necked five-digit reptile was declared part of a new genus, tridentinosaurus antiquus and in 1959 it was announced to be part of the Protorosauria group. The fossil is estimated to be 280 million years old.

    Because the fossil was discovered before much of modern technology was invented, it had never been verified using the range of modern techniques. A new study, co-authored by Valentina Rossi of University College Cork in Ireland sought to do just that. What they discovered was that while some parts of the fossil were quite real, the outline which made it unique was fake.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Katie Holmes looks stylish in chic black leather jacket and patterned denim as she enjoys a stroll in New York City

    Feb 18, 2024
    News

    RB Leipzig supporter tragically dies after medical emergency in Bundesliga clash against Borussia Monchengladbach as stadium falls silent

    Feb 18, 2024
    News

    ‘Social’ media is both the cause of — and solution to — our loneliness problem

    Feb 18, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Katie Holmes looks stylish in chic black leather jacket and patterned denim as she enjoys a stroll in New York City

    Feb 18, 2024
    News

    RB Leipzig supporter tragically dies after medical emergency in Bundesliga clash against Borussia Monchengladbach as stadium falls silent

    Feb 18, 2024
    News

    ‘Social’ media is both the cause of — and solution to — our loneliness problem

    Feb 18, 2024
    News

    Cop Takes His Own Life During Training on Sex Trafficking

    Feb 18, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy