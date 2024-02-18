A baggage handler at a London airport is in critical condition after being dragged by conveyor belt, report says

A British Airways aircraft coming into land at Heathrow Airport, London.

A baggage handler was hospitalized after being caught in a conveyor belt, The Sun reported.The incident occurred at London’s Heathrow Airport, the report said.The handler’s scarf got snagged in the conveyor belt, and she was dragged along.

A baggage handler at London’s Heathrow Airport is in critical condition after an incident involving a conveyor belt, the British newspaper The Sun reported.

It occurred when her scarf got snagged in the conveyor belt, and she was dragged along as she unloaded luggage from a flight operated by Scottish airline Loganair, the report said.

Passengers had already disembarked from the aircraft while the flight crew was unaware of the situation below, it added.

The woman, who was working for airport services company Menzies, was attended to by paramedics and then taken to hospital.

“It was the stuff of nightmares,” an unnamed source told The Sun. “No one was on hand to help out. It’s a miracle she wasn’t killed.”

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson told the outlet that paramedics responded to a call at 5.49 p.m. on Wednesday, 14 February, about an incident at Heathrow’s Terminal 2.

“We sent resources to the scene, including an ambulance crew, an advanced paramedic, and members of our hazardous area response team,” it said. “Our first medics arrived on the scene in four minutes. We treated a patient at the scene and took them to a major trauma center as a priority.”

On its website, Menzies says it works on 11,000 aircraft a week and that its ground teams “take immense pride in delivering quality through best practice working processes” and “an exceptional approach to safety.”

Business Insider has contacted Heathrow, Menzies, and the London Ambulance Service for comment.

