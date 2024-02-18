Austin Butler and his girlfriend Kaia Butler are seen leaving a romantic dinner in London after Dune: Part Two

Austin Butler has been busy promoting the highly anticipated movie Dune: Part Two around the world.

The end of her promotional tour came in London, where her girlfriend Kaia Gerber, 22, accompanied her for a romantic date in London.

The couple of almost two and a half years was seen leaving a dinner in Loulou’s Private Members Club in London on Friday night.

The Elvis star, 32, looked dapper in a black suit with a tuxedo-inspired jacket and black shirt.

Kaia looked like a doppelganger for her mother Cindy Crawford, who turns 58 on Tuesday.

She was wearing a long chocolate brown dress with an asymmetrical hem, as well as black boots and a long black coat.

The outing comes one night after Kaia joined Austin at the Dune: Part Two premiere and afterparty.

At the premiere, Austin gushed about Kaia’s recent British Vogue cover, calling it “legendary.”

The model appeared on the cover of the magazine alongside her superstar mother, Cindy, and 30 other inspiring women, including Serena Williams, Gigi Hadid, Oprah Winfrey and Dua Lipa.

“He was legendary,” Butler said. Eastern Time. ‘It was incredible. I loved being able to see that. What an exciting cover. I loved.’

The couple first sparked romance rumors in December 2021, before going public with their relationship in March 2022.

Austin also talked about his new movie, explaining, “I was a fan of the book since I was 15. I was a big fan of the first movie, so I feel very lucky to be a part of this.” It’s really exciting.’

Butler is a newcomer to the series and will play Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, Baron Harkonnen’s young nephew and planned successor as ruler of Arrakis.

He stars alongside celebrities like Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet and Florence Pugh.

Kaia recently admitted that she didn’t realize how iconic her mother was until watching the documentary The Super Models on AppleTV+ last year.

“I thought, ‘I didn’t realize. I knew you were an icon, but… “I didn’t understand it when I was younger,” she recalled telling his mother after watching the docuseries, which premiered on Apple TV+ in September 2023.

The model wore an elegant long chocolate brown dress with an asymmetrical hem.

She paired it with black leather boots and a long black coat.

“I was stunned in front of her afterwards,” she told the Wall Street Journal.

She added that she was impressed by how “smart, focused and ambitious” her mother was even at the beginning of her career.

It was doubly impressive because Cindy came “from a very different background” than Kaia, having none of her daughter’s family wealth or name recognition.

Cindy raised Kaia and her brother Presley Gerber, 24, with her husband, also a model and co-founder of Casamigos Tequila, Rande Gerber, 61, whom she married in 1998.