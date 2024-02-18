Rachel Dolezal Breaks Silence After Being Canned for OnlyFans Account

Aaron Robert Kathman, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikicommons

Infamous race pretender Rachel Dolezal, who legally changed her name to Nkechi Diallo in 2017 made her first public comment after losing her teaching job because of her OnlyFans, and it honestly seems like she’s vibing.

The former Washington state NAACP leader posted a cheery selfie to her Instagram story with the caption, “Keep On Living” and three plant emojis.

A spokesperson for the Catalina Hills School District in Arizona told The Daily Beast that Dolezal was “no longer employed” by the district. Dolezal worked at Sunrise Drive Elementary School since August according to the Outkick.

