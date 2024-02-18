Sun. Feb 18th, 2024

    News

    Rachel Dolezal Breaks Silence After Being Canned for OnlyFans Account

    By

    Feb 17, 2024 , , , , , , , ,
    Rachel Dolezal Breaks Silence After Being Canned for OnlyFans Account

    Aaron Robert Kathman, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikicommons

    Infamous race pretender Rachel Dolezal, who legally changed her name to Nkechi Diallo in 2017 made her first public comment after losing her teaching job because of her OnlyFans, and it honestly seems like she’s vibing.

    The former Washington state NAACP leader posted a cheery selfie to her Instagram story with the caption, “Keep On Living” and three plant emojis.

    A spokesperson for the Catalina Hills School District in Arizona told The Daily Beast that Dolezal was “no longer employed” by the district. Dolezal worked at Sunrise Drive Elementary School since August according to the Outkick.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Katie Holmes looks stylish in chic black leather jacket and patterned denim as she enjoys a stroll in New York City

    Feb 18, 2024
    News

    RB Leipzig supporter tragically dies after medical emergency in Bundesliga clash against Borussia Monchengladbach as stadium falls silent

    Feb 18, 2024
    News

    ‘Social’ media is both the cause of — and solution to — our loneliness problem

    Feb 18, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Katie Holmes looks stylish in chic black leather jacket and patterned denim as she enjoys a stroll in New York City

    Feb 18, 2024
    News

    RB Leipzig supporter tragically dies after medical emergency in Bundesliga clash against Borussia Monchengladbach as stadium falls silent

    Feb 18, 2024
    News

    ‘Social’ media is both the cause of — and solution to — our loneliness problem

    Feb 18, 2024
    News

    Cop Takes His Own Life During Training on Sex Trafficking

    Feb 18, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy