Sun. Feb 18th, 2024

    News

    George Santos Sues Jimmy Kimmel for Pranking Him on Cameo

    By

    Feb 17, 2024 , , , , ,
    George Santos Sues Jimmy Kimmel for Pranking Him on Cameo

    Drew Angerer/Getty Images

    “Put up or shut up,” former congressman George Santos likes to tell his haters. Now, he’s adding late night host Jimmy Kimmel to that list.

    The ousted Republican filed a civil suit against Kimmel on Saturday, alleging the comedian misused Santos’ Cameo videos by catfishing him and then airing the videos on his show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, for laughs.

    It accuses Kimmel of violating Cameo’s terms of service and committing fraud and copyright infringement in the process. Ironically, the congressman booted from the house over fraud is now accusing the late night host of the same offense.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Katie Holmes looks stylish in chic black leather jacket and patterned denim as she enjoys a stroll in New York City

    Feb 18, 2024
    News

    RB Leipzig supporter tragically dies after medical emergency in Bundesliga clash against Borussia Monchengladbach as stadium falls silent

    Feb 18, 2024
    News

    ‘Social’ media is both the cause of — and solution to — our loneliness problem

    Feb 18, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Katie Holmes looks stylish in chic black leather jacket and patterned denim as she enjoys a stroll in New York City

    Feb 18, 2024
    News

    RB Leipzig supporter tragically dies after medical emergency in Bundesliga clash against Borussia Monchengladbach as stadium falls silent

    Feb 18, 2024
    News

    ‘Social’ media is both the cause of — and solution to — our loneliness problem

    Feb 18, 2024
    News

    Cop Takes His Own Life During Training on Sex Trafficking

    Feb 18, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy