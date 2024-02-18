George Santos Sues Jimmy Kimmel for Pranking Him on Cameo

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

“Put up or shut up,” former congressman George Santos likes to tell his haters. Now, he’s adding late night host Jimmy Kimmel to that list.

The ousted Republican filed a civil suit against Kimmel on Saturday, alleging the comedian misused Santos’ Cameo videos by catfishing him and then airing the videos on his show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, for laughs.

It accuses Kimmel of violating Cameo’s terms of service and committing fraud and copyright infringement in the process. Ironically, the congressman booted from the house over fraud is now accusing the late night host of the same offense.

