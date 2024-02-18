Wallis Day shows off her toned stomach in a bright blue bra and matching suit as Hana Cross and Jameela Jamil join her at the David Koma London Fashion Week show.

<!–

Wallis Day showed off her elegant sense of style as she led the glamor at the David Koma show during London Fashion Week on Saturday.

The actress, 29, made sure to turn heads as she wore a bright blue trouser suit with the jacket open to reveal a bra, revealing her toned stomach.

Her jacket had several mirrored discs scattered across it, while her flared pants had some cut-out details.

She added a few inches to her height by opting for black heels for the event.

Former model Wallis was joined by Brooklyn Beckham’s ex-model girlfriend Hana Cross, 26, who looked chic in a navy blue mini dress, while TV presenter Jameela Jamil, 37, opted for a black and a long brown coat.

Hana put on a leggy display in her dress, with the piece ending well above her knee and featuring a side slit.

She wore a pair of black tights to match her high-heeled shoes and posed confidently with her hands on her hips.

The fashionista’s dress featured a low-cut neckline and a cut-out detail at the front.

She completed her look with a jacket of the same color as her dress open on top.

Jameela wore a satin black mini dress which she paired with a pair of over-the-knee black heeled boots.

She wore a long brown coat that ended below the knee over the top of her dress.

Former T4 presenter Jameela completed her look by shielding her eyes behind a pair of dark sunglasses.

Jameela was seen posing with Wallis as they sat next to each other in the front row of the show.

(From left to right, Ella Balinska, Wallis and Jameela looked elegant as they sat in the front row before the show began.

Actress Ella Balinska looked elegant in a black and white ensemble, with her black jacket featuring rhinestone-encrusted roses.

Last month, Jameela and her boyfriend James Blake looked as in love as ever when they attended the Valentino menswear show during Paris Fashion Week last month.

She looked lovingly at singer James, 35, as they posed for fun photos together in a rare joint public outing.

For the occasion, Jameela looked effortlessly chic as she rocked a sleek black jacket and matching mini skirt.

She opted to elevate her height even further with a pair of knee-high leather boots with eyelet details.

The Good Place star also accessorized with a classic Valentino bag and donned a pair of sunglasses with reflective mirrors.

Meanwhile, her boyfriend James sported a more colorful ensemble as he rocked a cobalt blue trench coat.

He paired his coat with a white shirt and tailored black pants.

Jameela and James started dating in 2015 and have generally kept their romance out of the spotlight.