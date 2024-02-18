It’s been 13 years since she stole the show in that figure-hugging dress at her sister Catherine’s wedding, lighting up social media and earning herself the title Her Royal Hotness.

But despite having had three children since then, the Princess of Wales’s younger sister, Pippa Middleton, looks as slender as she did on that historic day as she strolls along a beach on the Caribbean island of St Barts.

Showing off her toned physique in a £232 bikini from luxury swimwear brand Vix, the 40-year-old looks sensational.

Pippa and her husband, James Matthews, are staying at her parents’ exclusive hotel, Eden Rock, on the sun-drenched island.

But while his wife looked suitably glamorous at a resort that attracts the likes of Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio, James rather disappointed.

Pippa was joined by her young family and got caught up in building sandcastles on the beach.

Even his stylish £320 swim shorts from the Eden Rock store can’t distract from the impression that the 48-year-old banker forgot to apply sunscreen while taking out a hydrofoil board, similar to a surfboard but with “wings” underneath that help get it out of the water.

Before getting married in 2017, adrenaline junkie Pippa took part in the 3,000 mile cycle race across America, the 6.5km Bosphorus cross-country ski race and the London to Brighton bike race.

She also participated with James and her brother-in-law Spencer Matthews in a 47-mile swimming competition in Sweden to raise funds for the Michael Matthews Foundation, a charity set up in memory of her husband’s brother, Michael, who died while descending Mount Everest. in 1999.

But she was forced to scale back her regimen after becoming a mother. “Running and fitness are still part of my weekly routine, but not to the level they were before,” she admitted.

While her sister frolics in the sun, the Princess of Wales recovers from abdominal surgery 4,000 miles away on the Sandringham Estate.

The sister of the Princess of Wales looked sensational in a bright green bikini

Pippa Middleton is on a floating platform in St Barts, where she is with her family.

It was revealed yesterday that the Prince of Wales will attend the Bafta film awards in London alone on Sunday while Kate recovers from the procedure in Norfolk.

William, president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (Bafta), is attending his first high-profile royal engagement since his wife’s operation in January.

It was initially thought he would miss Sunday’s event at Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall.

Last year, he attended the ceremony alongside the Princess of Wales, where they met honorees Cate Blanchett, Austin Butler and Emma Mackey.

Kate underwent surgery on January 16 at the London Clinic and has since returned to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor to be with her three children.

Pippa wore a pair of trendy sunglasses as she headed towards the water.

Since the royal health announcements, which also included his father the King’s unspecified cancer diagnosis and separate prostate treatment, William has attended few events.

Earlier this month he gave a speech at a charity event in London to raise funds for London’s Air Ambulance Charity’s new fleet of helicopters.

Christopher Nolan’s epic biopic about atomic bomb creator J. Robert Oppenheimer is expected to be a big winner at the Baftas after Oppenheimer received 13 nominations.

William has been president of the Baftas since 2010 and Kate first attended the event with her husband in 2017.

James Matthews wearing Hawaiian-print shorts on the Caribbean island of St Barts