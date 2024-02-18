Sun. Feb 18th, 2024

    News

    Navalny’s Team Demands His Body Be Returned to His Family

    By

    Feb 17, 2024 , , ,
    Navalny’s Team Demands His Body Be Returned to His Family

    GONZALO FUENTES

    The body of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who according to his spokesperson was “murdered” Friday at an Arctic penal colony where he spent his final months, won’t be released to his family until officials complete an investigation.

    Navalny’s mother, Lyudmila, endured the bone-chilling cold Saturday to visit the prison where he collapsed and died, Reuters reported. Authorities told her the 47-year-old Kremlin critic’s cause of death was “sudden death syndrome.”

    “It’s obvious that the killers want to cover their tracks and are therefore not handing over Alexei’s body,” Navalny’s team said in a Telegram post, “hiding it even from his mother.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Katie Holmes looks stylish in chic black leather jacket and patterned denim as she enjoys a stroll in New York City

    Feb 18, 2024
    News

    RB Leipzig supporter tragically dies after medical emergency in Bundesliga clash against Borussia Monchengladbach as stadium falls silent

    Feb 18, 2024
    News

    ‘Social’ media is both the cause of — and solution to — our loneliness problem

    Feb 18, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Katie Holmes looks stylish in chic black leather jacket and patterned denim as she enjoys a stroll in New York City

    Feb 18, 2024
    News

    RB Leipzig supporter tragically dies after medical emergency in Bundesliga clash against Borussia Monchengladbach as stadium falls silent

    Feb 18, 2024
    News

    ‘Social’ media is both the cause of — and solution to — our loneliness problem

    Feb 18, 2024
    News

    Cop Takes His Own Life During Training on Sex Trafficking

    Feb 18, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy