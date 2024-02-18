Navalny’s Team Demands His Body Be Returned to His Family

GONZALO FUENTES

The body of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who according to his spokesperson was “murdered” Friday at an Arctic penal colony where he spent his final months, won’t be released to his family until officials complete an investigation.

Navalny’s mother, Lyudmila, endured the bone-chilling cold Saturday to visit the prison where he collapsed and died, Reuters reported. Authorities told her the 47-year-old Kremlin critic’s cause of death was “sudden death syndrome.”

“It’s obvious that the killers want to cover their tracks and are therefore not handing over Alexei’s body,” Navalny’s team said in a Telegram post, “hiding it even from his mother.”

