The Masked Singer UK’s Bigfoot finishes in second place when her identity as TV favorite and judge, Davina McCall’s former co-host, is revealed.

Masked Singer UK’s Bigfoot was introduced as Alex Brooker when he finished second during Saturday’s final, shortly before McFly’s Danny Jones was crowned champion.

The Last Leg star, 39, smiled as she removed her huge mask and revealed the news would come as a huge shock to her daughters after her participation in the show came as a surprise.

Judge Davina McCall, who also co-hosted The Jump with Alex in 2014, had already pieced together the clues and guessed her friend’s identity.

He said: “It was the most fun. I love the show, my daughters love this show, they have no idea.”

‘Girls, this is where Dad goes all the time, that’s why Dad sings in the car!’

