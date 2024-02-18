Sun. Feb 18th, 2024

    PSG star Kylian Mbappe is BENCHED for clash with Nantes just days after telling the French club he wants to leave this summer

    PSG star Kylian Mbappe is BENCHED for clash with Nantes just days after telling the French club he wants to leave this summer

    Published: 15:49 EST, February 17, 2024 | Updated: 15:49 EST, February 17, 2024

    Kylian Mbappé has been left out of Paris St Germain’s starting lineup for Saturday night’s Ligue 1 match in Nantes.

    Mbappé informed the French club on Friday of his intention to leave them at the end of the season, when his contract expires.

    There is growing speculation that the 25-year-old could join Real Madrid in the summer.

    Mbappé, who started and scored in PSG’s 2-0 win against Real Sociedad in Wednesday night’s Champions League round of 16 match, was in dispute with his club over his contract last summer. .

    The French striker refused to sign a one-year extension clause and was subsequently banished from the first-team squad, leaving him out of their pre-season tour of Asia.

