Trump Unveils New MAGA Merch—Gold Sneakers and Perfume

Chip Somodevilla

First there were MAGA hats, shirts and flags… Now there are gold shoes.

Former President Donald Trump unveiled his newest line of self branded merch at Sneaker Con in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Saturday as the new Trump Branded Shoes were introduced to go along with the other Trump clothing his supporters unabashedly wear.

The branded shoes include the gold “Never Surrender High Top Sneaker,” for $399, the white and gold athletic fit “POTUS 45” for $199, and the red athletic “T-Red Wave” for $199.

