Sun. Feb 18th, 2024

    News

    Trump Unveils New MAGA Merch—Gold Sneakers and Perfume

    By

    Feb 18, 2024 , , , ,
    Trump Unveils New MAGA Merch—Gold Sneakers and Perfume

    Chip Somodevilla

    First there were MAGA hats, shirts and flags… Now there are gold shoes.

    Former President Donald Trump unveiled his newest line of self branded merch at Sneaker Con in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Saturday as the new Trump Branded Shoes were introduced to go along with the other Trump clothing his supporters unabashedly wear.

    The branded shoes include the gold “Never Surrender High Top Sneaker,” for $399, the white and gold athletic fit “POTUS 45” for $199, and the red athletic “T-Red Wave” for $199.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Katie Holmes looks stylish in chic black leather jacket and patterned denim as she enjoys a stroll in New York City

    Feb 18, 2024
    News

    RB Leipzig supporter tragically dies after medical emergency in Bundesliga clash against Borussia Monchengladbach as stadium falls silent

    Feb 18, 2024
    News

    ‘Social’ media is both the cause of — and solution to — our loneliness problem

    Feb 18, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Katie Holmes looks stylish in chic black leather jacket and patterned denim as she enjoys a stroll in New York City

    Feb 18, 2024
    News

    RB Leipzig supporter tragically dies after medical emergency in Bundesliga clash against Borussia Monchengladbach as stadium falls silent

    Feb 18, 2024
    News

    ‘Social’ media is both the cause of — and solution to — our loneliness problem

    Feb 18, 2024
    News

    Cop Takes His Own Life During Training on Sex Trafficking

    Feb 18, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy