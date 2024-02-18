How nice that they visited twice! Kourtney Kardashian returns to the trendy Bondi ice cream parlor with her children and her husband Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian has developed a taste for one of Sydney’s trendiest ice cream shops.

The reality star, 44, who is in Australia to support her husband Travis Barker, 48, during Blink-182’s national tour, was spotted visiting popular Gelato Messina in Bondi Beach with her family on Saturday .

The sighting came just 10 days after Kourtney was first spotted taking her kids out for ice cream at the same location, but this time Travis came along for the experience.

Standing in the crowded window, Kourtney was seen selecting flavors with her daughter Penelope, 11, and Reign, nine, who she shares with ex Scott Disick, while also choosing what appeared to be a vanilla ice cream cone for she.

Kourtney, who just a few weeks ago gave birth to her first baby, a son named Rocky, with Travis, looked relaxed in a loose-fitting hoodie, black leggings, and leather boots with studded details.

Kourtney Kardashian, 44 (second right), was seen visiting the popular Gelato Messina in Bondi Beach with her children Reign, nine (left), and Penelope, 11 (second left) on Saturday.

She added a variety of stylish black accessories, including a headband, rectangular sunglasses, and a small box bag.

For jewelry, the Poosh founder wore gold hoop earrings and a large diamond ring on her left middle finger.

Travis, who didn’t indulge in ice cream, wore a mesh shirt emblazoned with the logo of Sydney band Speed, black pants and matching sneakers.

The heavily tattooed drummer also wore sunglasses and completed his look with a chain necklace.

After purchasing their ice creams, the four were seen mingling with nearby fans before making their way through the crowd towards a car parked nearby.

The sighting came hours before Travis was due to perform with Blink-182 at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena.

Kourtney attended the show to show her support and took to her Instagram Stories to give insight into the night out.

She shared a snap from Travis’ dressing room backstage as he spent time with the drummer before he took the stage.

The Kardashian star also shared a photo of her son Reign smiling widely while posing in front of a huge poster of Travis and his Blink-182 bandmates.

It marked Blink-182’s second show in Sydney, after they also took to the city’s stage on Friday night, days after kicking off their Australian tour in Perth.

While Travis traveled to Perth, Adelaide and Melbourne with bandmates Tom DeLonge and Mark Hoppus, Kourtney remained in Sydney with her children.

The band will travel to Brisbane for more shows, before returning to Sydney and Melbourne for new dates at the end of the month.

