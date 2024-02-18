Sun. Feb 18th, 2024

    Cop Takes His Own Life During Training on Sex Trafficking

    Cop Takes His Own Life During Training on Sex Trafficking

    An Alabama sheriff’s deputy took his own life this week in the middle of a police training event on sex trafficking, local authorities say.

    The Fultondale Police Department said a deputy from another county had “committed suicide in the parking lot” of the event center on Thursday. The Elmore County Sheriff’s Office identified the deputy as one of their own, Stephen Sims, a father of four.

    Sims, 43, had reportedly taken a lunch break with three colleagues and once they returned, everyone but Sims exited the vehicle, and then they heard a gunshot ring out. Sims was then found shot dead in the back of his vehicle, with a coroner later determining the wound was self-inflicted.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

